Josh Jung’s Home Run Isn’t Influencing How Rangers Approach Activation

On Wednesday in Salt Lake City the Texas Rangers saw something out of Josh Jung they hadn’t seen since June 30 — a home run.

Granted, it was for Triple-A Round Rock on a rehab assignment. But after missing him for more than a month due to an injury, it was great to see.

Texas isn’t making a knee-jerk reaction to Jung sending one out of the park, though. The Rangers are sticking to a play, per manager Skip Schumaker.

Josh Jung Nearing Return

Schumaker told reporters on Thursday, including Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), that Jung still needs to prove he can play in the field before he’s activated. Jung has played two games at designated hitter and has three hits in two games.

Per Schumaker, the plan is for Jung to play third base for five innings on Thursday and then for seven innings on Friday. That’s a typical ramp-up for a position player that has been off the field for more than a month due to a strained left calf.

To this point he has proved he can hit and run the bases full speed. Now he just needs to show he can play his position. Once he does that the Rangers should activate him. Based on that schedule it could be as early as Saturday in Arizona.

When that time comes, the Rangers will have to make a 26-man move. The easiest move would be to send down a player that has options remaining. That group includes Cody Freeman, who has played third base in place of Jung on days when Ezequiel Duran is playing center field against left-handed pitching. Otherwise, Duran plays third base.

Duran has been an exceptional defender this season — except at third base. It’s the only position he’s played with a fielding percentage under .980. Duran is solid enough and Freeman has proven to be a solid defender. Jung is having an off year with his glove. Before the injury he had a .974 fielding percentage, four points down from 2025. It’s well off his career high of .988 from his rookie season in 2023.

Combine that with a desire to avoid re-injury and the Rangers may opt to have Jung work as the DH more often down the stretch. That could be a challenge. The Rangers use Joc Pederson as the DH against right-handed pitching. Logan O’Hoppe has settled into that role against left-handers. In that scenario, it could be O’Hoppe that is optioned to make room as Jung could take his at-bats.

For the Rangers it’s about getting the best hitters in the lineup. Before the injury he was slashing .294/.361/.441 with nine home runs and 35 RBI. Come this weekend, someone is likely to get their feelings hurt as they switch places with Jung at Round Rock.