Rangers Magic Number: Texas Has Worst Possible Friday in Playoff Chase

The Texas Rangers were so close to walking off an epic comeback and that they really needed.

Down 6-1 at one point, the Rangers had the tying run at third base in Evan Carter before Justin Foscue popped out to end the game in a 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

For the first time this season the opener didn’t work for Kumar Rocker and the Rangers (70-72) Texas pitched two relievers in front of Rocker — Trevor Williams and Robby Ahlstrom — who gave up one combined hit. Rocker took over the third and allowed nine hits and six runs (five earned). That put the Rangers in a deep hole.

But Texas nearly recovered. Elias Diaz hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to cut the lead to 6-5. Had the Rays not scored a run in the top of the ninth, then Diaz’s sacrifice fly RBI would have tied the game instead of cutting the Tampa Bay lead to one run.

Diaz went 1-for-3 with five RBI. Ezequiel Duran hit a solo home run in the second inning to drive in the other run.

Texas picked a bad time to lose as the rest of the race got away from it.

AL West Race

Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: 73-69

Rangers: 70-72 (three games back)

Astros Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 18

The Houston Astros hung on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-1, as the Astros have won four of their last five games since returning home. Now three games ahead of Texas, its Houston’s largest lead in the division since it regained the lead early last week.

With the Astros’ win, combined with the Rangers’ loss, Houston cut its magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 18. Reminder — the Astros can win the division even if they end up in a tie with the Rangers because it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

AL Wild Card Race

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Travis Bazzana (right) celebrates his game-winning single in the tenth inning. Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland: 72-70

Toronto: 71-71 (1.0 games behind)

Texas: 70-72 (2.0 games behind)

Baltimore: 69-73 (3.0 games behind)

Magic Numbers

Cleveland: 20

Texas: 21

Toronto: 21

Baltimore: 21

Friday was a big day for the Cleveland Guardians. They were playing a doubleheader at home against the Tigers. At minimum, the Guardians needed a split. They ended up with a sweep. That allowed them to make up 1.5 games on the Rangers. What was a half-game lead for Cleveland over Texas turned into a two-game lead. Meanwhile, Toronto won again, claiming its third straight win, and is now at .500 and a game back of Cleveland.

Every team ahead of Texas in the playoff race won on Friday. The Rangers can’t have more days like that.