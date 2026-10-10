Rangers Prospect Sebastian Walcott Combines Bat, Glove in Latest AFL Start

The Arizona Fall League is a week old. Texas Rangers prospect Sebastian Walcott continues to go through his paces.

On Friday, Walcott made his third start of the AFL, as he batted second and played shortstop. It was his second game in the field for the Surprise Saguaros, with the other game coming as the designated hitter.

This start came after he played shortstop in the Saguaros’ AFL opener on Saturday. The goal was for Walcott to play three times per week, and he’s met that quota after the first week, with a mix of field work and DH work.

Sebastian Walcott After Three AFL Games

Sebastian Walcott, are you SERIOUS?!? 🚀



T1 | FRI 1, NWA 0 pic.twitter.com/bw1Xcl9QXE — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) August 29, 2026

Walcott played the entire game in the field for the Saguaros. He batted second and went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. He slugged a double. He was charged with an error at his position, his second of the AFL season.

Some mistakes should be expected from Walcott. He didn’t begin playing shortstop this year until the final weekend of the minor league season at Double-A Frisco. That’s when he was cleared to play the field after he underwent internal brace surgery for an injury to his right UCL in February during Major League spring training.

Walcott wasn’t on the Rangers’ original AFL allocation list. They added him after the minor league season ended. Getting him additional game reps in the field was part of the plan. When he’s not playing, he’s getting more work off to the side at the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., which is also the home of the Saguaros. It’s the added benefit of hosting one of the six teams in the AFL.

When Walcott was cleared to begin baseball activities after the surgery, he was limited to DH until he was cleared. While on his rehab he added muscle and that was reflected in his numbers with the RoughRiders.

He played 37 games with Frisco where h slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

So far in the AFL he is slashing .364/.385/.455 with a double and three RBI. Texas has not announced what their plan is for Walcott after the AFL. He could be assigned to another international winter league or he could be shut down to rest.

As he ended the minor league season with two games at Triple-A Round Rock, there is a high likelihood he’ll end up there when the minor league season begins — no matter what happens with labor negotiations at the Major League level.