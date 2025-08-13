Rays Struggle Against Former Staff Southpaw in 6-0 Shutout to Athletics
After taking care of business against left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Athletics on Monday night, the Tampa Bay Rays met their match against another familiar face on Tuesday, suffering a 6-0 shutout.
The Rays struggled mightily against left-hander Jacob Lopez (6-6, 3.30 ERA), who made his way to the A's with Springs in exchange for right-hander Joe Boyle and others in December after spending two seasons with Tampa Bay.
Coming into Tuesday, Lopez had thrown 17 scoreless innings. He continued his streak, taking advantage of a Rays batting order that has struggled against left-handers all season. Lopez blanked Tampa Bay over seven innings while striking out nine and allowing only four hits.
Shane’s Struggles Continue
The loss to the A’s extends the losing streak for Rays right-hander Shane Baz to six straight decisions after entering July with an 8-3 record.
In his 24th start of the season, Baz succeeded in the distance with his former teammate, pitching seven innings and striking out seven batters. However, he allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks in the process.
The A’s, led by outfielders Colby Thomas and Tyler Soderstrom, consistently got after Baz. By the bottom of the fourth inning, Tampa Bay trailed, 4-0.
Baz (8-9, 4.93 ERA) hasn’t won a decision since June 26 against the Kansas City Royals.
Slipping in the Standings
With the loss, the Rays (58-63, fourth in the AL East) have fallen to ninth place in the American League wild card standings. With 41 games remaining, Tampa Bay is 6.5 games behind the New York Yankees for the final spot.
The Rays will face the Athletics for the final time this season on Wednesday at 10:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (9-5, 2.66 ERA) will face J.T. Ginn (2-4, 4.39 ERA) as Tampa Bay looks to win the series.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS GET DISHEARTENING INJURY NEWS: Another setback has plagued the recovery of a key starter for the Rays, and now he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES CLAIM RAYS RIGHT-HANDER OFF WAIVERS: The Rays had designated the sparingly used pitcher for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE