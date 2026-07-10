Breaking Down Rays’ Options for No. 2 Pick in MLB Draft

The domestic MLB draft is rapidly approaching on July 11th, and the Tampa Bay Rays boast one of the best positions of any team, picking second overall.

Funnily enough, it’s two surging ballclubs leading their respective divisions that will be picking one and two in the Chicago White Sox and Rays. Both squads have been widely praised for their quick turnarounds from the AL’s worst to best in one season, and they now hold an extra advantage from picks that will all but guarantee a future star.

The future stars in question to go off the board first look to be UCLA’s star shortstop Roch Cholowsky, high school-aged wonder kid Grady Emerson, and breakout catcher Vahn Lackey from Georgia Tech. UC Santa Barbara’s Jackson Flora will also receive consideration as the best pitcher in the class, though it seems unlikely he can usurp the three hitting prodigies.

Cholowsky has seemingly been such a lock to go first overall for some time now that it would be slightly shocking if he didn’t. The most well-known prospect of this class, Cholowsky, started to become a household name among baseball fans as he flashed his superstar toolkit for college baseball’s number one team in the country.

Rays in position to land star in 2026 MLB Draft

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The appeal around him is that he comes as ready-made as any franchise icon could be. He developed exceptionally at UCLA, grading as a premier defender at shortstop and posting elite exit velocities, so his path to the MLB should be short. Seeing the White Sox break out from their rebuild years ahead of schedule, a shortstop prepared to take over at the big league level almost instantly could be just what they need.

On the other end of the spectrum is an 18-year-old shortstop with a long road to the majors but twice the ceiling of Cholowsky. Emerson’s separating tool that should make him enticing to Chicago is his contact, which grades out considerably better than Cholowsky’s.

Mature feel for the barrel at such a young age, while not possessing nearly as many strikeout issues as Cholowsky, makes for a more well-rounded skillset. His young age adds to the appeal in the same vein as last year’s number one overall, Eli Willits. Willits' power was doubted at the time of the draft, yet he has seen extreme physical development that led to a massive home run output this minor league season.

It’s hard to go wrong between these two future stars. The illusion of safety from Cholowsky’s college-tested profile may hold sway ultimately, but in either prospect comes an instant top-ten overall talent in MLB’s pipeline.

Vahn Lackey (C, @GTBaseball). BP/Game Swings. Recognizes spin; exit velos up to 112 mph. Plus arm.



'25: .347 avg./.921 OPS. 14 2B, 6 HR, 18 SB.

'26: .397 avg./1.291 OPS. 16 2B, 20 HR, 15 SB.



⚾️ 2026 D1 Baseball 1st Team All-American.

⚾️ 2026 ACC Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/cq7K7t1giT — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) July 3, 2026

Vahn Lackey is the last name to consider, and not a dark horse by any means to go to Tampa Bay. FanGraphs’ mock draft has the Rays taking Lackey second overall, and it’s a fair assumption.

He is a catching prospect we haven’t seen the likes of since Buster Posey, flashing Major League-level power and an incredible arm. It will come down to how Tampa Bay views the value of finally hitting on a star prospect catcher they’ve always desired.

Top catching prospect Caden Bodine and his emergence this season could also play a large role in steering the Rays away from Lackey.