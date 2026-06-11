Rays Go Different Direction From Grady Emerson in Recent MLB Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a very unique situation because Lady Luck was on their side during the 2026 MLB Draft Lottery.

They landed the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, being presented with a golden opportunity to add another high-upside youngster to their talent pipeline. Unlike most teams that are selecting that high in the draft, the Rays are also dominating on the field.

Normally, the No. 2 pick is a team that is struggling at the Major League level. That isn’t the case for Tampa Bay, which is in first place in the American League East. Whoever they select will be heading to a franchise that has a very strong history of developing prospects.

Which player will be joining the Rays? Plenty of mock drafts to this point have predicted Tampa Bay will select prep star Grady Emerson, a shortstop from Fort Worth Christian in North Richland Hills, Texas. However, Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) has them going in a different direction.

Rays land Tyler Bell in latest MLB mock draft

Kentucky’s Tyler Bell scores a run against Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium. April 21, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the second version of his 2026 MLB Mock Draft, 30 days away from things getting started, he has predicted a change at the top. The Rays are passing on Emerson to select Tyler Bell of the Kentucky Wildcats.

What is the reasoning for the change? It is what Law has been hearing in recent days, with an interesting twist: Tampa Bay selected Bell when he was coming out of high school before deciding to play collegiately in the SEC.

Could they look to select him again after two incredibly productive seasons with Kentucky? It is certainly something the Rays could strongly consider, especially considering the scouting legwork that had to be put in when he was coming out of high school.

That prediction is one that will raise eyebrows for a few reasons. Of course, with how many times Emerson has been mocked to land with Tampa Bay, it is surprising to see someone else in that spot.

In MLB Pipeline’s latest mock draft, they have the Rangers selecting Tyler Bell, a shortstop from Kentucky, with the 16th overall pick.



The sophomore hit .343 and had the highest on-base percentage on the team (.510). pic.twitter.com/OSelAkcrzf — SleeperRangers (@SleeperRangers) June 6, 2026

It is also shocking because Roch Cholowsky, a shortstop of the UCLA Bruins, was on the board. Viewed as a surefire No. 1 pick for a lot of the 2026 collegiate season, he is now going off the board at No. 3 to the Minnesota Twins. It is Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets catcher Vahn Lackey going first overall to the Chicago White Sox.

Both of those players, along with right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora from UC Santa Barbara, were mentioned as players who would be under consideration with the second pick. Surprisingly, Emerson wasn’t mentioned in the blurb at all.

Instead, the Fort Worth Christian product comes off the board at No. 4, going to the San Francisco Giants. The prep star was actually the No. 1 overall pick in the first mock draft that Law did.