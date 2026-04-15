Rays Lineup Receiving Much-Needed Jolt From Young Outfielder

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, the biggest question surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays was how their lineup would produce offensively.

A group that struggled to consistently score in 2025 didn’t project to be much better after trading All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros.

The Rays knew they had a dominant trio to build around with designated hitter Yandy Diaz, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero. The question was, who else would step up along with them?

In the early going, the answer has been Chandler Simpson. An elite speedster still learning how to harness his skills in the outfield after playing infield collegiately, he is off to an incredible start in every facet of the game.

Chandler Simpson has been incredible to start season for Rays

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) reacts after hitting a triple against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

His approach at the plate is a simple one. Make as much contact as possible to put the ball in play and let his speed do the damage. Defending against a player who has an average exit velocity of 81.3 mph and a hard-hit rate of 15.1% is a real challenge for opponents.

Simpson thrives on making soft contact, going the opposite direction of virtually every other player in the MLB who is looking to do damage by making as hard contact as possible with every swing.

Alas, the softer he hits the ball, the better the results are going to be. He currently leads the American League with a .411 batting average, 23 hits and two triples. His seven stolen bases are second only to Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

Simpson’s performance at the plate has led to manager Kevin Cash putting him in the leadoff spot, and he has continued to thrive as an elite table setter. The sample size is small, but in his first nine plate appearances, he has a .444/444/.667 slash line with three RBI and two runs scored.

Getting on base at that clip ahead of Caminero, Aranda and Diaz is the best way to maximize this lineup’s potential. The top four are as strong as any in baseball, but things get iffy beyond that quartet.

Chandler Simpson is playing the most unique brand of baseball in the sport ⚡️



.411 AVG | 23 Hits | 7 SB | .923 OPS



All of his hits and stolen bases this season:pic.twitter.com/fOqiKZffq5 — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) April 13, 2026

Simpson’s emergence as a legit leadoff hitter certainly helps raise the team’s ceiling offensively. But he is only able to stay in the lineup daily because he has improved his performance defensively.

He deserves a lot of credit for the offseason work he put in, working tirelessly alongside Kevin Kiermaier during spring training to improve in the outfield. It has paid immediate dividends with his numbers improving across the board.

As shared by Baseball Reference, Simpson leads the MLB with +4 Total Zone Total Fielding Runs Above Average. His Outs Above Average of +3 is in the 96th percentile, translating his speed to success in the outfield defensively.

He has also recorded +3 Defensive Runs Saved after being -9 last season. His turnaround defensively is arguably the best year-over-year improvement in the MLB.