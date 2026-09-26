Chandler Simpson Postseason Debut With Rays Brings Anticipation, Excitement

With the Tampa Bay Rays making their first postseason appearance since 2023, one of the team's young phenoms, Chandler Simpson, is set to make his postseason debut.

Simpson will be one of the most intriguing players to watch on the postseason stage, largely because of the unique skill set he brings to the table. He was selected as one of the 10 players in the league who could make an impact on their team in their first postseason.

The skill set that Simpson brings to the Rays is not what the stereotypical player these days possesses. He’s fast on the bases and puts the ball in play, yet doesn’t make hard contact, but he rarely swings and misses.

With just a few days left to go in the regular season, the 25-year-old is among the top in the league in batting average and could be on his way to an AL batting title. He currently has a .309 average for the season, which is fourth in all of baseball. Yordan Alvarez currently leads the league with a .316 average and three games left to play.

Chandler Simpson has unique style of play

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) singles during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson’s speed and ability to steal bases will also be on display in the postseason. He stole 44 bases during his rookie year in 2025; now he’s closing in on 50 this season. He currently has 46 stolen bases this year, which leads the AL and is second in the Big Leagues behind only Nasim Nuñez of the Washington Nationals, who has 49.

The 25-year-old’s speed is also on display in the outfield, as he’s emerged as a valuable defender who’s made significant improvements.

Another unique aspect of Simpson’s game is that he hasn’t hit a home run this season. He doesn’t go up to the plate swinging for the fences; he looks to make contact, get on base and turn it over to the next guy in the lineup. The last time a qualified hitter finished a season with zero home runs was Myles Straw, who did so in 2022.

Settling in 😌 pic.twitter.com/tS7vrFBU9f — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 20, 2026

The skills that Simpson displays have contributed to Tampa Bay’s successful season by doing whatever it takes to get on base and then being a clear threat to steal any time he’s on base.

It’ll be interesting to see how Simpson’s skill set will fare on the big stage of playoff baseball. He could be one of the most thrilling performers not only for the Rays but across the game.