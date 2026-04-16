How to Watch Rays Attempt To Sweep White Sox: Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays are winners of five straight games and will be seeking to keep that alive on Thursday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

It has been a really strong stretch for the Rays of late. Following their sweep of the New Yankees, the team has continued to build momentum and is now on a five-game winning streak with a chance of a second straight series sweep.

Even though they are down a couple of starting pitchers with Ryan Pepiot being moved to the 60-day IL and his replacement Joe Boyle joining him on the IL, the Rays’ first attempt at replacing them worked well on Wednesday.

The combination of Cole Sulser and Jesse Scholtens was able to combine for seven shutout innings and undoubtedly earned another opportunity to do the same next week. Now, the Rays will be heading into Thursday with a golden opportunity to make it six straight wins and two straight series sweeps. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Thursday, April 16th, 2:10 PM EST

Where: Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Steven Matz | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for Tampa Bay on Thursday will be the undefeated Steven Matz. The southpaw was one of the big additions for the Rays in free agency this winter and so far, it has been a move that has really paid off.

This season, Matz is a perfect 3-0 with a 3.94 ERA. In his last two starts, he has really pitched well, allowing just three runs in 11 innings of work. As the team goes for the sweep, having their southpaw on the mound is ideal.

Facing off against him will be an expected opener for the White Sox in Jordan Leasure. This matchup should present the Rays with another opportunity to continue their strong offensive play of late.

This wasn’t a group that was expected to be nearly as good as they have been this year, but they have had players like Chandler Simpson take significant steps forward in their development, and some of their key players, like Yandy Diaz, have performed well.

With a chance to continue their winning streak on Thursday and to sweep another series, Tampa Bay must be focused on the task at hand. Every win counts the same, and stacking as many as they can early on in the AL East is important.