How to Watch Rays vs Reds in Series Opener: Preview, Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays will be heading back home following another solid week with a 4-2 record.

Coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees, the Rays entered last week feeling good and were able to build off some of that momentum with another sweep against the Chicago White Sox. With a six-game winning streak heading into their weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they were ultimately slowed down a bit by an improved Pirates team, but still finished the week with a positive record.

Now, Tampa Bay will be heading back home, which will be a welcome sight. The Rays haven’t played a ton at home yet to start the season, and the fact that they have done so well with a lopsided schedule has been encouraging.

While they might have slipped from first place in the American League East, they are neck and neck with the Yankees for the division lead. Now, they will face another team from the National League Central that has performed well, the Cincinnati Reds. Here’s how to watch the series opener.

Who: Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Monday, April 20th, 6:40 PM EST

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jesse Scholtens | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With the rotation missing both Joe Boyle and Ryan Pepiot, they will be using a combination that worked well for them last week, once again on Monday, it seems. Taking the ball to start will be Cole Sulser, followed by Jesse Scholtens.

Against the White Sox, Scholtens performed extremely well, getting his first win of the season. In the victory, he went five innings and only allowed one hit. It was a really strong outing by this duo, and the Rays will be hoping to see more of the same on Monday night.

For the Reds, they will be sending 24-year-old Rhett Lowder to the mound. The young right-hander has looked good in his four starts so far this season, totaling a 2-1 record, 3.54 ERA, and 15 strikeouts.

Cincinnati is a fairly young group that is playing well to start the season, and they will be hoping to continue that on Monday in a big matchup for them. For Tampa Bay, getting back at home will be nice, considering how much time they have spent on the road to start the campaign. Hopefully, they will be able to get off to a strong start to the series against a tough opponent.