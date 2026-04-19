Kyle Snyder Sees First Win as a Potential Turning Point For This Rays Pitcher

After missing the past two seasons due to a pair of significant injuries, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan picked up his first win of the season Tuesday night on the road against the Chicago White Sox, his first win since June 16, 2023, against the San Diego Padres.

For Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder, this outing against the White Sox represented something bigger—a potential turning point in McClanahan’s career.

After everything McClanahan has endured, both physically and mentally, Snyder described what this moment likely meant for McClanahan.

“The weight of the world probably feels like it's been lifted off his shoulders on some level,” Snyder said, via Andy Martinez of MLB.com.

Kyle Snyder likes direction Shane McClanahan is heading in

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his third start of the season, the left-hander completed five innings for the first time, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while issuing four walks and striking out four for Tampa Bay.

For McClanahan, getting his first win in over 1,000 days was meaningful to him in more ways than one.

“I kind of blacked out after that third out in the fifth inning, and just feel like the last three years of emotions between the surgeries and passing of my dad and just let it out,” McClanahan said. “It was probably the adrenaline dump and emotional release that I’ve had in my entire life."

He underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in August 2023, followed by a procedure on his left triceps that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. He also lost his father in January, a loss he has carried with him throughout his return.

#Rays Shane McClanahan after his 5-inning outing and first win in 1,033 days (via https://t.co/cU6CYm37Fp postgame)



“Some days you don’t think you’re going to get to this point again,” McClanahan said. “I’m proud of who I’ve turned into and the work that I’ve put in, and I know… pic.twitter.com/qMTWvMDdg4 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 15, 2026

Snyder sees this outing as more than just a step forward—perhaps the start of a new chapter in his career.

“On some level, I feel that too, because I feel like this is kind of the start of the next 10 years of his career. Like he needs to kind of get the monkey off his back, so to speak, and he did so; he got past that. He made some adjustments within this game that he's not shown the ability to make in the first two games.”

McClanahan has emphasized that perspective throughout his return.

“I have a really good perspective on it now — not taking this for granted and just appreciate the little things,” McClanahan said.

For Snyder, Tuesday night wasn’t just about a long-awaited win—it was a sign that McClanahan has turned the page toward what could be the next chapter of his career.