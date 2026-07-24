Luis Arraez Bold Prediction With Giants Would Be Bad News for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the teams that are going to operate as a clear-cut buyer ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

There are clear areas of weakness on the roster that the front office will be looking to upgrade. Arguably, their most pressing need is finding another bat to add to the lineup to help their Big 3 of third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

That trio has done a lot of the heavy lifting thus far this season. While others have stepped up with some timely production, such as Jonny DeLuca, Ryan Vilade and Victor Mesa Jr., who all have OPS+ numbers in triple digits, more help is needed.

One player who could be readily available and would help the Rays immensely is Luis Arraez. The starting second baseman for the San Francisco Giants was an All-Star this year, bouncing back in a major way from an underwhelming 2025 campaign.

Giants predicted to sign Luis Arraez to extension, not trade him

Jul 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, a recent bold prediction made by Mike Axisa of CBS Sports would throw a major wrench in Tampa Bay’s pursuit of Arraez should it come true.

He has predicted that the Giants will not only hold onto the All-Star through the trade deadline, but also sign him to an extension. A prediction has been made of a three-year deal worth about $15 million annually.

That would be brutal news for the Rays should it be what comes to fruition, because it would take one of the better positional player options from a team that is a clear-cut seller off the board.

Arraez is the perfect fit for what Tampa Bay needs in their lineup. Adding a table setter to put in the lineup in front of three elite run producers in Caminero, Diaz and Aranda would help take this offense to another level.

Luis Arraez would be perfect fit for Rays

Jul 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Luis Arraez (1) reacts after drawing a walk against Colorado Rockies pitcher Jordan Romano (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His approach at the plate also fits the philosophy of the franchise. Arraez doesn’t strike out and puts the ball in play with regularity. A Rays team that has thrived putting pressure on opponents’ defenses in 2026 would become even more difficult to navigate with him near the top of the lineup.

The cherry on top is that the veteran is in the midst of the best defensive season of his career. Arraez moved to first base near the end of his tenure with the San Diego Padres because he was such a negative with the glove, and it was one of the reasons why his market was so cold this offseason.

He has done a complete 180-degree flip defensively, which makes him all the more valuable to a team such as Tampa Bay because one of their most glaring weaknesses is at second base.

Plugging Arraez in there and moving Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios back into utility man roles would strengthen the entire lineup, enabling manager Kevin Cash to better mix combinations depending on the matchup.