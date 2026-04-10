How to Watch Rays' Series Opener Against Yankees: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Following another series loss to the Chicago Cubs, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to get a needed day off on Thursday to regroup for a massive weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Through 12 games, the results for the Rays haven’t been the best overall, with a 5-7 record and losing three series out of four so far. While starting on a nine-game road trip to begin the year was very challenging, Tampa Bay cost themselves a couple of games.

The bullpen and their defense have been two of their top weaknesses so far. Tampa Bay leads the league in errors, and their star third baseman Junior Caminero has committed six of them.

Despite a slow start to the year, the door in the American League East is fairly open right now. While the Yankees are playing well, some of the other strong teams have gotten off to slow starts. As the Rays try to keep up, winning this series will be key. Here’s how to watch their matchup on Friday night.

Who: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Friday, April 10, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Steven Matz | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Taking the mound on Friday night for the Rays will be left-hander Steven Matz. The veteran was one of the top free agent signings for the team this winter, and he will be tasked with a tough matchup against the Yankees.

So far this season, the results have been mixed for Matz. His first start of the season against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, wasn’t great, allowing four runs in five innings of work. However, he bounced back nicely with an excellent performance against the Minnesota Twins. In that win, he went six innings and allowed just one run.

With a 2-0 record, Matz will be looking to stay perfect against the Yankees, and he will be facing Luis Gil. The young right-hander will be making his first start of the season and will be hoping to have a good debut. With it being the first start for Gil, he might not go extremely deep in this one, and Tampa Bay could see a fair amount of New York’s bullpen.

The Yankees are off to an impressive start to the season, and winning this series would be huge for the Rays. With some struggles early on and a 5-7 record, getting a couple of wins against New York would be nice.