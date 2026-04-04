Pirates Named Potential Landing Spot for Rays Slugger in Trade

However, it is never too soon to start evaluating which players could be made available ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Rays have the starting pitching to contend for a playoff spot, but their bullpen has been brutal, and their lineup is inconsistent, especially beyond their Big 3 of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

Tampa Bay is a team that many around the MLB will be keeping a close eye on as a potential seller. There are great pieces to work with, but the reality of the matter is that they are in a brutal spot as a member of the American League East.

If they are out of the playoff race in July, there are a lot of players on the team who will generate trade interest. One of them is Diaz, with the Pittsburgh Pirates being a potential trade partner for the Rays, as shared by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report.

Pirates could be trade suitor for Yandy Diaz

Mar 17, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) hits a ground rule double against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are a lot of similarities between Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh. Both operate as small market clubs that look to have the pitching to make some noise. Bullpen questions and lineup concerns remain for both squads, but the Pirates have one major advantage going for them: they do not play in the AL East.

With reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes anchoring the rotation and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the sport, shortstop Konnor Griffin, set to make his Major League debut, the time is now for Pittsburgh to strike and make some aggressive moves to upgrade the roster.

These are front offices that know each other well already. In need of some punch in their order, the Pirates made a trade to acquire All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Rays this past offseason. It was a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

As a result of that deal, there is a level of familiarity between each franchise’s decision-makers. That certainly helps improve the odds of a trade coming together. With ownership desperate to show the fans they are willing to spend to make a playoff push, this is an ideal situation for Tampa Bay to get involved with.

Diaz is going to be a popular name on the trade market, just as he has been for the last few years. He is an established, above-average slugger who can handle first base adequately or provide an upgrade as a designated hitter.

Yandy Diaz would be great fit for Pirates

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) poses for a photo during media day | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh added some sluggers to the lineup this offseason, signing Ryan O’Hearn and Marcell Ozuna in addition to acquiring Lowe. O’Hearn has been excellent, while Ozuna has struggled out of the gate.

With Spencer Horwitz also off to a slow start at first base, the Pirates are almost certainly going to keep their options open.

Bringing in a player of Diaz’s caliber would instantly upgrade their offense. He could form a platoon with Horwitz at first base while soaking up at-bats as the designated hitter if Pittsburgh decides it needs to find more offensive production this summer.

With a surplus of pitching prospects in the organization, there is plenty of value the Rays could find in a trade centered around Diaz.