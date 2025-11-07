Rays All-Star Slugger Seen As Potential Fit for Tigers This Winter
With the offseason starting to heat up for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has begun the process of shaping what their team is going to look like for 2026.
Even though the 2025 campaign might not have finished the way the Rays would have liked, there were a lot of positives to take away from the year. As the team gets healthy heading into next season, they appear on paper like they can be a contender in the American League East despite the division being extremely challenging.
To start the offseason, Tampa Bay has already begun to make some minor moves, but one of their big decisions regarding a team option on a star player was recently made. The Rays recently exercised the option of slugger Brandon Lowe, which feels like it was a no-brainer for the franchise. However, while picking up the option was smart, they could look to deal him this winter.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently wrote about the Detroit Tigers being an excellent fit for Rays All-Star slugger.
Lowe Would Improve Tigers’ Offense
It was another successful season for Detroit in 2025, but they ultimately fell short of their goals. For the second straight year, they were eliminated in a Game 5 of the ALDS, this time by the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers started off the year really strong but did cool off in the second half of the campaign.
Now, the team is going to be mentioned a lot this winter with the uncertainty regarding the future of their ace Tarik Skubal. If they elect not to trade him, 2026 very well could be the last year that he is with the team. Regardless of it’s the case or not, this is a team that should be seeking some improvements over the winter.
At second base, Gleyber Torres is a free agent, and it is very possible that they could look to move on from the slugger. If they choose to do so and seek more offensive production at the position, Lowe would be a fantastic choice.
The All-Star is coming off a campaign in which he was relatively healthy and the numbers he put up were impressive. While he would undoubtedly improve the Rays, whether or not he will be available remains to be seen. Tampa Bay doesn’t have a clear replacement for him and if they dealt him, it would be a significant blow to their chances of contending in 2026.