Rays Fans Will Love This Bold Junior Caminero Prediction

Heading into the 2026 MLB regular season, there are going to be a lot of eyes on Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero.

He is one of the most talented young stars currently in the sport, who broke out with a monster campaign in 2025. In his first full season in the Major Leagues, he put together one of the most productive seasons for a 21-year-old in MLB history.

Caminero launched 45 home runs and had 110 RBI. He was named an American League All-Star, quickly living up to the expectations that come with being one of the top-ranked prospects just a few years prior.

What could he have in store for the upcoming season? MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that another incredibly productive campaign is on the horizon, predicting that he could finish in the top three of the AL MVP voting.

MLB insider shares bold prediction for Junior Caminero

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) looks on against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“It wouldn't surprise me if ... Junior Caminero finishes in the top three in AL MVP voting. Caminero is still just 22, and he hits the ball as hard and consistently as anyone not named Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani,” he wrote.

The talented slugger has picked up this spring right where he left off. Before leaving Rays’ camp for the World Baseball Classic, he had a .417/.462/.417 slash line in 13 plate appearances.

While his power stroke was yet to be showcased, it has started to show with the Dominican Republic team. He has hit two home runs and is one of the main cogs in the team’s success thus far in the tournament.

His confidence is on the rise, and it was noted how good of shape he was in when he reported to spring training with Tampa Bay. Already knocking on the door as the best third baseman in the MLB, ranking behind only Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians, he could shrink the gap if he lives up to the prediction that Passan has shared.

JUNIOR CAMINERO WITH A 424 FT 3-RUN BLAST AND IT'S 7-1!! pic.twitter.com/eZcyTasL3v — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

Especially if he can make more history with his bat this season.

“Even if he's not playing at the Steinbrenner Field launchpad anymore, nobody would be surprised if Caminero reaches 50 home runs after pummeling 45 last year,” Passan added.

Moving away from Steinbrenner Field is expected to have a negative impact on his numbers, but Caminero proved last year that his power travels. He hit 22 home runs in 318 plate appearances at home and 23 in 335 plate appearances on the road.

His home and road hitting splits are eyebrow-raising, but there shouldn’t be any issues with his power. Possessing the hardest swing in the sport, coupled with improving chase, ground ball and fly ball rates, and 50 home runs are well within reach for the star slugger.