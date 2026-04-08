Rays Have Some High-Upside Homegrown Talent To Build Around as Core

Based on how the Tampa Bay Rays operate when it comes to their roster and budget, it would be fair to assume that they are elite when it comes to developing homegrown talent.

While they have a history of unearthing talented pitchers and consistently having a pipeline of young positional players, by the definition of homegrown, the Rays are shockingly lacking in this area.

To be considered a homegrown player and qualify for the rankings put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, a player needs to be drafted or signed as an international free agent by a team and developed in their minor league system.

For the Rays, that means All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero doesn’t count. Neither does Joe Boyle nor Ryan Pepiot. Surprisingly, they have only eight homegrown players on their 40-man roster, which plays a part in why they landed in an underwhelming spot in Reuter’s rankings, coming in at No. 26.

Rays shockingly lack homegrown talent

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, they can quickly rise in the rankings based on how talented some of those homegrown players currently on the Major League roster are capable of producing.

Jonathan Aranda is going to be in the mix for an All-Star spot on the American League team this season. He was excellent in 2025, breaking out with 3.5 bWAR across 106 games, producing a .316/.393/.489 slash line with an OPS+ of 147.

Thus far in 2026, he has a 149 OPS+, tapping even more into his power potential with three home runs and three doubles through 11 games and 52 plate appearances. His batting average and on-base percentage are lower in the early going at .244 and .327, but Tampa Bay has to be happy about the power.

Shortstop Taylor Walls is an underrated asset. He hasn’t provided much value with his bat, but he is an elite defender. Despite playing in only 101 games last season, he was a Gold Glove Finalist.

On the mound, Shane McClanahan has successfully worked his way back to the Big Leagues. When he started for the first time this season, it was the first time since August 2023 that he toed the rubber for the Rays after dealing with Tommy John surgery and a nerve issue in his elbow.

Chandler Simpson can elevate Tampa Bay's homegrown talent

Mar 10, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) walks against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If he can get back to the All-Star ways he showed before the injuries, Tampa Bay will surge up the rankings.

Another player who will help is Chandler Simpson. In the conversation, as the fastest player in baseball, he worked diligently on his defense this offseason, even getting help from Kevin Kiermaier in spring training.

Locking down an everyday role will put him in a position to lead the MLB in steals. He is a contact and on-base machine with a .405/.444/.452 slash line through his first 11 games and 45 plate appearances.

He has earned a move up the lineup, leading the AL in batting average and with 17 hits. Already, he has four steals on the season without being caught once.