Rays Produced at Level Not Seen in 74 Years Against Cardinals
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The biggest question for the Tampa Bay Rays coming into the 2026 MLB season was how their lineup would produce offensively.
Outside of designated hitter Yandy Diaz, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero, there was a lot of uncertainty with this group. That trio was the only returning players from 2025 who produced above the league average.
However, through the team’s first series of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals, offense was not their problem. The Rays scored seven, five and 11 runs in their three games, but disappointingly came away with a 1-2 record as the bullpen experienced some woes.
But the offense got the job done, beating the Cardinals with their version of death by 1,000 cuts. 41 total hits were recorded, with 17 apiece in Games 1 and 3.
Rays rack up singles against Cardinals
However, it wasn’t being done with extra-base hits and home runs. The Rays epitomized small ball, hitting 35 singles over their first three games.
As shared by CespedesBBQ on X, that is the most singles for a team over the course of their first three games since the Brooklyn Dodgers hit 38 in their first three contests of 1952 against the Boston Braves.
Leading the way, unsurprisingly, is Diaz with nine hits, eight of which are singles, and Aranda, who has six hits, five of which are base knocks.
The only players who didn’t record a hit against St. Louis in the season-opening series were Richie Palacios, who went 0-for-6, and Ryan Vilade, who was 0-for-3.
As shared by Codify on X, the Rays are lapping the field thus far when it comes to singles hit this season. The next closest team to their 35 is the Milwaukee Brewers, who have recorded 24 singles thus far and are Tampa Bay’s opponent for their second series of the season.
That season-opening series against the Cardinals epitomizes what the Rays are. This is a high-contact team that will put the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense to make plays.
Alas, while the sample size is small, it also highlights an area of concern: this lineup doesn’t have much pop. Home runs are going to be hard to come by, which was a risk the front office knew they were taking.
It has to be disheartening for some fans to see Brandon Lowe record three in his first series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
To combat the lack of extra-base pop in the lineup, it would be nice to see Tampa Bay get aggressive on the basepaths. They attempted only one steal against St. Louis and Jonny DeLuca was caught stealing.
Ramping up the attempted steals will help compensate for their lack of pop once they find the right lineup combination.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.