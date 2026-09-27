Polar Opposite Abilities of Rays Stars Will Be on Display in Postseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are gearing up to compete in their first postseason since 2023.

Two of their star players will look to shine brightly on the big stage, as Junior Caminero and Chandler Simpson will aim to lead a versatile Rays team in October.

Simpson will be making his postseason debut, while Caminero will make his first start in the postseason after accumulating just two at-bats for Tampa Bay in the American League Wild Card Series in 2023 at just 19 years old.

Since then, Caminero has emerged as one of the best power hitters in the game. He’s hit a total of 86 home runs over the past two seasons, with 53 doubles, 209 RBIs and 190 runs scored.

Junior Caminero leads Rays with power stroke

Sep 24, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most interesting aspects of not just the Rays, but the entire postseason, is that two of Tampa Bay’s biggest star players are total opposites according to the numbers and Statcast.

Caminero is one of the most talented young power hitters in the game. He is just one of five hitters in the league to record 60+ barrels this season, which are defined as “balls hit with the ideal exit velocity and launch angle to turn into home runs and extra-base hits.”

Caminero has a 79.6 mph average bat speed this season, making his swing the fastest in the entire league. This is what allows Caminero to hit the ball with such authority and distance when he makes contact.

Junior Caminero has the 20 hardest-hit balls on the Rays this season. Here are all 20 in order: pic.twitter.com/RKnhUppvUj — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) September 23, 2026

Out of his 41 home runs this season, which is tied for second in the American League, 27 of them are considered “no-doubters,” meaning they would be home runs in all 30 MLB ballparks. This is the most “no-doubters” of any player in the league.

While Caminero supplies the barrels, bat speed and power, Simpson is doing the total opposite, yet is extremely valuable to the Rays.

Simpson has literally zero barrels this season. He is the only player in the league out of 245 qualified hitters without a single barrel. Simpson’s bat speed is 65.1 mph, which is one of the lowest marks in the league.

Chandler Simpson making unique impact for Rays

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) breaks hs bat on a single against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite this, the 25-year-old puts up strong numbers regardless and finds himself among the top of the league in other stats.

His 46.1% contact percentage is one of the highest in the league, as he displays incredible bat control and squares up balls more than most hitters in the league. Additionally, Simpson finds himself in the top 1% of all Big League hitters in swing-and-miss rate (10.4%) and strikeout rate (7.9%), meaning he’s constantly putting the ball in play.

The contrast between Caminero and Simpson according to Statcast is astonishing. While their Statcast marks may be total opposites, both players and their skills will be valuable to Tampa Bay in the postseason.

Home runs may be important, but putting the ball in play consistently and making things happen is also a key aspect of the game, especially when facing the league’s best teams and pitchers.