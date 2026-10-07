Predicting Rays Game 3 Lineup Against Max Fried, Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays handled business at Tropicana Field, taking a 2-0 lead in their ALDS matchup with the New York Yankees.

Now, they are heading on the road for Game 3 and possibly Game 4, looking to send their American League East rivals home for the year. Winning in Yankee Stadium is no easy task, but the Rays have already proved capable of stepping up in the clutch, clinching the division crown on their rivals' home field.

Now, they will be looking to clinch a spot in the ALCS, against either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Guardians, with one more victory. Who will Tampa Bay turn to in an attempt to beat Max Fried?

Let’s take a look at what the Rays’ lineup could look like in Game 3.

Rays predicted Game 3 lineup agianst Max Fried

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Yandy Diaz, Designated Hitter

2. Jonathan Aranda, First Base

3. Junior Caminero, Third Base

4. Liam Hicks, Catcher

5. Ryan Vilade, Right Field

6. Chandler Simpson, Left Field

7. Ben Williamson, Second Base

8. Jonny DeLuca, Center Field

9. Taylor Walls, Shortstop

With a left-handed starter on the mound, manager Kevin Cash is assuredly going to shake things up a little bit. A few of his left-handed hitting platoon players, such as right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. and second baseman Richie Palacios, will shift to the bench to start.

Both could be called upon later in the game when bullpens are deployed if the need for a left-handed hitter arises. Cash has plenty of options on the bench with those two, Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo.

The biggest question is whether or not Tampa Bay sticks with their big deadline acquisition, Liam Hicks, behind the plate. Nick Fortes has gotten plenty of reps against left-handed pitching and performs at a high level against them. If any team was going to have an impactful deadline addition sit to start a playoff game, it's the Rays, but Hicks will remain behind the plate.

Ryan Vilade, who can play first base as well, will take over in right field for Mesa. Ben Williamson will start at second base in place of Palacios, giving the starting lineup a lot more balance.

With two right-handed options being added, Tampa Bay’s lineup is a lot tougher to navigate later in the game. There will be platoon advantages for the team to exploit, with star Junior Caminero being protected a bit between two left-handed hitters.

Cash has pushed all the right buttons thus far in the series and will look to continue exploiting weaknesses of New York. If they can put pressure on the Yankees at the start of the game and quiet the crowd, they will be in a great position for a sweep.