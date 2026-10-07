Eye-Opening Quote From Yankees Player Proves That Rays’ Approach Works

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Rays took Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees by a score of 5-2.

The Yankees made four errors in the game, three of which occurred in the first inning of what was a sloppy game for the visitors. New York’s catcher Austin Wells explained what the Rays do to their opponent, admitting what Tampa Bay’s impact is on opposing teams.

Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, a reporter who covers the Yankees, said the following regarding Monday night’s game and the revealing quote from Wells.

“The most telling quote of the night came from Wells, who was asked if the Yankees beat themselves,” Klapisch said. “His response was an indirect admission that the Rays found the Yankees’ fatal flaw and exploited it all night.”

Austin Wells admits Yankees couldn't handle Rays pressure

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) on deck in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was Wells’ response.

“They put pressure on you,” Wells said. “They’re fast, they bust their butt out of the box, so they make you feel like you have to do more.”

These quotes show how the Rays impact their opposition. Tampa Bay doesn’t necessarily have to hit the ball out of the park or even hit legitimate hard-hit balls to the outfield, but their philosophy of just making contact and making things happen forces other teams to make mistakes.

A majority of the Rays’ lineup includes players who prioritize making contact and putting the ball in play, which, as a result, puts pressure on the defense.

They say that defense wins games, but what if the approach is to force the opposing team to make mistakes? That’s the key for Tampa Bay.

The Rays not only prioritize making contact, but also use their speed on the bases and hustle to their advantage. Chandler Simpson is a prime example of this; someone who has zero home runs during his entire career, but bats over .300, with 90 career stolen bases.

This philosophy was evident in the first inning of Game 2, as the Yankees committed three errors behind their ace Cam Schlittler, leading to an early exit. Schlittler departed the game after recording just one out in the fifth, and despite getting out of the first inning with just one run allowed, the poor defensive performance ruined a night in which New York had their ace on the mound.

Taylor Walls spoke on Tampa Bay’s approach to facing Schlittler and what their mentality was going into the game.

“Honestly, anything we can do to get guys on base, try to create some havoc,” Walls said. “We can do that in multiple ways. But try to have some good at-bats, see him deep in some counts, get guys on base and maybe cause some chaos on the bases and just kind of do what we've been doing all year.”

Taylor Walls was spot on pregame in how the #Rays wanted to approach Cam Schlittler in Game 2.



“Honestly, anything we can do to get guys on base, try to create some havoc,” Walls said. “We can do that in multiple ways. But try to have some good at-bats, see him deep in some… — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 6, 2026

That plan was successful, as the Rays did something not many teams were able to do against Schlittler all year.

Tampa Bay didn’t have to do much to win; they just had to get the Yankees in their own heads by putting pressure on their defense.

Overall, New York’s defense was solid during the regular season, which shows that it’s not necessarily them but the Rays who are making this impact. This quote by Wells proves that the approach is successful.

Tampa Bay faces the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. They will look to use this same approach as they look to win one final game against New York to finish the series.