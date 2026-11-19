The Tampa Bay Rays made their first move of the offseason, completing a trade with the Boston Red Sox centered around catcher Nick Fortes.

He is on his way to the Red Sox to become the new backup catcher to Adley Rutschman, whom the team acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a shocking MLB trade deadline blockbuster. As part of that deal between Boston and Baltimore, the Orioles acquired veteran catcher Carlos Narváez.

However, Narváez struggled mightily, producing a .104/.198/.117 slash line in 33 games and 88 plate appearances. Looking for more production from the catching position, the Orioles were one of the teams that were actually in on Fortes before the Rays accepted the offer from the Red Sox.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), with contributions to the report from Brendan Kuty, Baltimore was one of several clubs that were pursuing Fortes.

Red Sox beat out Orioles to acquire Nick Fortes

Aug 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Yohel Pozo (79) slides safe into home plate as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) attempted to tag him out during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The day before Tampa Bay completed the deal, acquiring 17-year-old right-handed pitcher Angel Roa in exchange for the veteran catcher, it was reported that negotiations were being held with multiple teams. Boston ended up winning the Fortes sweepstakes, beating out their AL East rivals.

The Orioles do have Samuel Basallo locked into a long-term deal as their catcher of the future. It was a decision made during the 2025 season when he signed an extension days after being called up to the Major Leagues, putting a ticking clock on when Rutschman would be moved.

The Red Sox came away with him, and now have acquired Fortes to be his backup, giving them a strong duo to handle duties behind the plate. Fortes was a great partner for Hunter Feduccia before the Rays made an upgrade of their own at catcher, acquiring Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins.

That pushed Fortes into strictly a backup role, but he still performed at a relatively high level. In 109 games and 323 plate appearances in 2026, he had a respectable .258/.304/.376 slash line with six home runs and 17 doubles.

Defensively, Fortes is solid. His body of work behind the plate is positive for his career, and with an arbitration projection of $3.4 million, it made plenty of sense why Tampa Bay was okay with moving on from him.

That isn’t an exorbitant amount of money, but for a club that operates as the Rays do, that is money that could be better spent elsewhere. A backup catcher is important, but the team has a more affordable option they can turn to in Kenny Piper, with top prospect Caden Bodine nearing a Major League promotion.