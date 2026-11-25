The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, winning the American League East and AL Pennant.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get over the hump to win the first World Series in franchise history, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games. However, the team should be very happy about the direction things are moving in.

On the heels of a successful campaign, and with a new ownership group leading the way, there is optimism about the Rays eventually opening up their checkbook more than in years past. While it could be a gradual climb to become spenders, picking up the $20 million option on Drew Rasmussen and remaining active in the Freddy Peralta bidding was certainly an encouraging sign.

That is what makes the suggestion of them making a trade for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager a long shot, but one that cannot be completely written off. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN has suggested Tampa Bay make a move for the former All-Star in exchange for prospects and salary relief.

Rays pitched as landing spot for Corey Seager

Sep 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run during the game between the Rangers and the Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are some obstacles to overcome for such a deal to get done. For starters, Seager has a full no-trade clause as a 10-and-5 player. He can block any trade he is involved in if it isn’t to a team that he wishes to play for.

Would the Rays be on his list of preferred destinations? The perception of the franchise is certainly changing, and if winning is his No. 1 priority, Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense. There would certainly be some intrigue in him joining Junior Caminero to make one of the most talented left sides of the infield in MLB.

However, his contract is a legitimate hurdle. Even if the Rays start to expand their payroll, taking on a player with $155 million with five years remaining on his contract is highly unlikely. A large amount of that would have to be paid down, especially if the Rangers want to receive any prospect of value in return.

Seager is above-average with the glove, but he would be a downgrade defensively from Taylor Walls, who won the AL Gold Glove Award at shortstop. That is something that matters to Tampa Bay, but whatever gap there is between the two defensively, the one between them offensively is even bigger.

For his career, Seager has an OPS+ of 135, with his single-season low being 102. Walls has a career OPS+ of 68 with a single-season best of 78. In his career, he has hit 24 home runs; Seager has hit that total in four different seasons in his career.

Adding that kind of impactful bat would be huge for the Rays, who need more run producers beyond Caminero, Jonathan Aranda, Yandy Diaz and Liam Hicks.