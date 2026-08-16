Rays DFA'd Pitcher Lands in Great Spot With Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays recently added to their Major League roster, signing utilityman Jorge Mateo after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.

Because he signed a Major League contract, corresponding moves had to be made to fit him on the 40- and 26-man rosters. With Mateo and right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens back with the Big League club, Carson Williams and Michael Grove were optioned to Triple-A Durham.

To accommodate Mateo’s addition to the 40-man roster, it was right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin who was designated for assignment. It didn’t take him long to land with a new club, as the Los Angeles Angels claimed him off waivers.

That is a great landing spot for Martin, a third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University. He made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Rays and appeared in five games with the team.

Trevor Martin lands in great spot with Angels

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Trevor Martin (70) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin had a 3.97 ERA across 11.1 innings pitched, an impressive feat when considering how busy the basepaths were during his outings. He allowed 14 hits, four of which were home runs, and issued four walks with only seven strikeouts. Five of the eight runs he allowed were earned.

Moving on from such a recent draft pick isn’t something Tampa Bay would normally do, but they have quite a roster crunch with players returning from the injured list and all their acquisitions ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Martin has shown real promise in the minor leagues and was the No. 40-ranked prospect in the organization, according to FanGraphs. With Triple-A Durham, he had a 3.07 ERA in 2026 across 43.2 innings pitched.

His walk rate of 11.2% was a bit concerning, but he did strike out 25% of the batters he faced and induced ground balls at a strong rate with 46.6% of the balls in play.

Angels can give Trevor Martin time to develop

May 26, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Trevor Martin (70) pitches in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is the kind of player the Angels should be taking a shot on. They are desperate for any kind of talent, given the current state of their Major League roster. After finally operating as a team looking to rebuild ahead of the trade deadline, Martin is another young addition they will almost certainly take a look at down the stretch of the season.

He possesses impressive, eye-catching stuff, headlined by his mid-90s fastball that looks even better because of the elite extension he combines with his arm angle. Alas, his secondary pitches do need some development.

Los Angeles, which is losing with regularity, can afford to let Martin develop in the minor leagues, something the Rays evidently decided they no longer could do, as they are in prime position to contend for the World Series.

With so many players becoming Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter as well, Martin’s hold on a roster spot was in danger.