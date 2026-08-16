Rays DFA'd Pitcher Lands in Great Spot With Angels
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The Tampa Bay Rays recently added to their Major League roster, signing utilityman Jorge Mateo after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.
Because he signed a Major League contract, corresponding moves had to be made to fit him on the 40- and 26-man rosters. With Mateo and right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens back with the Big League club, Carson Williams and Michael Grove were optioned to Triple-A Durham.
To accommodate Mateo’s addition to the 40-man roster, it was right-handed pitcher Trevor Martin who was designated for assignment. It didn’t take him long to land with a new club, as the Los Angeles Angels claimed him off waivers.
That is a great landing spot for Martin, a third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University. He made his MLB debut earlier this season with the Rays and appeared in five games with the team.
Trevor Martin lands in great spot with Angels
Martin had a 3.97 ERA across 11.1 innings pitched, an impressive feat when considering how busy the basepaths were during his outings. He allowed 14 hits, four of which were home runs, and issued four walks with only seven strikeouts. Five of the eight runs he allowed were earned.
Moving on from such a recent draft pick isn’t something Tampa Bay would normally do, but they have quite a roster crunch with players returning from the injured list and all their acquisitions ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Martin has shown real promise in the minor leagues and was the No. 40-ranked prospect in the organization, according to FanGraphs. With Triple-A Durham, he had a 3.07 ERA in 2026 across 43.2 innings pitched.
His walk rate of 11.2% was a bit concerning, but he did strike out 25% of the batters he faced and induced ground balls at a strong rate with 46.6% of the balls in play.
Angels can give Trevor Martin time to develop
He is the kind of player the Angels should be taking a shot on. They are desperate for any kind of talent, given the current state of their Major League roster. After finally operating as a team looking to rebuild ahead of the trade deadline, Martin is another young addition they will almost certainly take a look at down the stretch of the season.
He possesses impressive, eye-catching stuff, headlined by his mid-90s fastball that looks even better because of the elite extension he combines with his arm angle. Alas, his secondary pitches do need some development.
Los Angeles, which is losing with regularity, can afford to let Martin develop in the minor leagues, something the Rays evidently decided they no longer could do, as they are in prime position to contend for the World Series.
With so many players becoming Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter as well, Martin’s hold on a roster spot was in danger.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.