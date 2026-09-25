Rays DFA Jake Woodford To Active Reliever From Injured List

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting some reinforcements back on the pitching staff for their final series of the regular season against the Philadelphia Phillies in preparation for the postseason.

Because they clinched the No. 1 seed by winning the American League East, the Rays are getting a bye into the ALDS. They won’t have to play in the ALWC and will face the winner of the series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Certainly not much of a reward for winning the division and earning the No. 1 seed, but Tampa Bay at least has the luxury of having home-field advantage. That will help their cause, as will getting some players back healthy for the bullpen.

As shared by Rays Communications on X, the team has activated right-handed pitcher Manuel Rodriguez from the 15-day injured list. He was dealing with a low back strain, but is now healthy enough to return.

Rays activating Manuel Rodriguez from injured list

Sep 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Manuel Rodriguez (39) pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make room for Rodriguez on the roster, the Rays have decided to designate Jake Woodford for assignment. He was promoted to the Major League roster on Sept. 24 and made an appearance that evening against the Yankees.

It was one-and-done for Woodford, who threw 1.1 innings but was charged with three earned runs on three hits and one walk to go along with two strikeouts. Tampa Bay was the third franchise that Woodford pitched for this season, previously suiting up with the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Getting Rodriguez back for the final series of the regular season is great news for the Rays. Manager Kevin Cash can get him some live reps ahead of the postseason, where he is expected to be one of the main contributors out of the bullpen.

He has battled injuries all season long, not making his debut until Aug. 24 as he recovered from surgery. Rodriguez made only four appearances before he landed on the injured list again, this time with a low back strain.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reinstated RHP Manuel Rodríguez (low back strain) from the 15-day IL and designated RHP Jake Woodford for assignment. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) September 25, 2026

He was thrown right back into the fire, recording a hold in each of his first two outings and then pitching the ninth inning in a game Tampa Bay would eventually win in the 11th inning.

Expect a similar role for him in the postseason, especially if the Rays do not get some of their other injured pitchers back for the ALDS. Shane McClanahan has already been ruled out for that round, but not the entire postseason.

Garrett Cleavinger and Tyler Wells could both be available for the ALDS. All three pitchers are dealing with forearm tightness in their throwing arms.