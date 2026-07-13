Rays' Interest in Diamondbacks Slugger Makes Sense

With the first half of the season coming to an end for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has to be ecstatic about how they have performed. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, it will be key for the team to try and make some improvements.

Even though it has been a great year thus far for the Rays, this isn’t a perfect roster, and it is one that, if they want to win the World Series, will have to be improved.

When looking at where they will seek those upgrades, finding another bat makes a lot of sense. This is a lineup that has an excellent trio led by emerging superstar Junior Caminero, but some more help could be needed to push them over the top.

While Caminero has shown that he is capable of carrying an offense with his power, getting additional help would help solidify the team as a contender.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about a potential target for the Rays at the trade deadline being the talented middle infielder from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte.

Marte Would Fill a Need for Tampa Bay

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws to first base for an out during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As who will be buyers and sellers gets determined over the next couple of weeks, one name to keep an eye on for the Rays will be Marte. This past offseason, the team also expressed an interest in the talented slugger, and with the team very much in the hunt, adding him now makes even more sense.

So far this season, he has slashed .259/.314/.466 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. The numbers are a bit down this year for the 32-year-old, but he would be a nice upgrade for Tampa Bay at second base.

After trading Brandon Lowe this past offseason, the team has had a void at the position offensively. Replacing their All-Star was always going to be a challenge, but the Rays have received nearly nothing from the position offensively.

Adding a player of the caliber of Marte would certainly change that, and he would be the type of impact add that would show the rest of the league that Tampa Bay is here to stay.

However, while the Rays might be interested in him, the Diamondbacks are a team that is right around the .500 mark currently, and what they decide to do this summer in terms of potentially being a seller will be key. Overall, Marte would be a great addition for Tampa Bay if the price is right, and he could help push them over the top.