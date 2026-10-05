Rays Leave Former All-Star Out of Game 2 Lineup Against Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to secure a major win in the first game of the American League Division Series. With the winners of Game 1 generally doing well in terms of winning the series, the team will be hoping to keep that trend going.

In the first game of the series, it was a classic October pitchers' duel between Gerrit Cole and Drew Rasmussen. Fortunately for the Rays, Rasmussen was able to outduel Cole and helped lead his team to a 1-0 victory. The lone run of the game came on a solo home run by Jonathan Aranda, which proved to be enough.

With this being a series that is going to feature some great pitching matchups, Game 2 will be no different. For Tampa Bay, they will be sending the resurgent Freddy Peralta to the mound to face Cam Schlittler.

The Rays’ lineup is going to have their work cut out for them on Monday night against the talented right-hander of the Yankees. However, they have decided what their lineup will look like.

Rays Keep DeLuca Over Mullins

#Rays ALDS Game 2 lineup vs. #Yankees, RH Schlittler, with DeLuca over Mullins again: pic.twitter.com/FN6D9Splur — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 5, 2026

Despite facing the talented right-hander Cam Schlittler, the Rays will be keeping the left-handed slugger Mullins on the bench in favor of DeLuca. This was the plan for Tampa Bay in Game 1, and they will be sticking with it.

Against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees in the first game of the series, DeLuca went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Due to the righty-lefty matchup, seeing Mullins in Game 2 could have been in the cards for Tampa Bay.

This is certainly a bit of an interesting decision against the likely AL CY young award winner, but both have seen him a few times. Of the two, it is actually DeLuca who has had a little more success, going 1-for-3 at the plate compared to 1-for-5 in the case of Mullins.

In terms of overall production this season, DeLuca had a significant edge over Mullins with an OPS 100 points higher. Despite being one of the big additions for Tampa Bay this offseason, Mullins did not perform well.

With Kevin Cash going with DeLuca right away against the right-hander, it appears like he is going to be the guy in the lineup until proven otherwise. Even though the Rays are likely to play platoons and matchups, Mullins hasn’t had a good year, and with uninspiring numbers against Schlittler, it’s not overly surprising that he isn’t starting.