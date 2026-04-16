Rays Manager Comments on Shane McClanahan’s Performance

When the Tampa Bay Rays took the field against the Chicago White Sox on April 14, they knew it could be a special moment for their starting pitcher, Shane McClanahan.

He has worked tirelessly to overcome some devastating injuries to get back on a Major League mound. A two-time All-Star, his career was derailed when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

That was just the beginning of a tumultuous stretch for McClanahan, who dealt with a nerve issue in his elbow, too. It cost him more than two seasons, with his return in 2026 being the first time he took the mound for the Rays since August 2023.

And in this start against the White Sox, instead of pitching the previous game against the New York Yankees, he would snap another streak. In an 8-5 victory, it is the first time that the talented lefty was in the win column in 1,033 days. And it was a win that he earned the hard way.

Kevin Cash comments on Shane McClanahan's victory

Jul 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (mg) walks off the field in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“I think he got a little irritated, which, I mean, he's a competitor, and I think he knew where his pitch count was,” manager Kevin Cash said, via Andy Martinez of MLB.com. “He wanted to do everything he could to finish his five innings of work, and he had some work to do.”

McClanahan was cruising through the first two innings, and the lineup gave him a 4-0 lead to work with heading into the bottom of the third. There, he ran into some trouble when Everson Pereira launched a three-run home run off him.

The next batter, Edgar Quero, walked. After Colson Montgomery struck out, an error was committed by Junior Camerino that allowed Tanner Murray to reach base.

But the Tampa Bay starter buckled down, getting Derek Hill to ground out to end the frame. That was the frustration Cash was referring to, because his pitch count was on the rise, jeopardizing his chance to get a victory.

#Rays Shane McClanahan after his 5-inning outing and first win in 1,033 days (via https://t.co/cU6CYm37Fp postgame)



“Some days you don’t think you’re going to get to this point again,” McClanahan said. “I’m proud of who I’ve turned into and the work that I’ve put in, and I know… pic.twitter.com/qMTWvMDdg4 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 15, 2026

Determined to snap his 1,033-day streak, McClanahan fired a 10-pitch fourth inning to get back on track. The fifth inning started similarly, with Munetaka Murakami and Pereira going down on six pitches. To end the frame, Quero grounded out after a seven-pitch battle with the Rays holding a lead that would end in an 8-5 victory.

“Some days, you don’t think you’re ever going to get to this point again. Proud of who I’ve turned into and the work that I put in, and I know it’s going to get better,” McClanahan said.

It has been a long road back to this point for the two-time All-Star, and plenty of work remains. He is a different pitcher right now than he was before he got hurt, with his velocity still not all the way back on his fastball and slider.

But there have been flashes of that dominance each time he takes the mound. As he continues building back toward that version of himself, he will keep meeting and surpassing milestones.