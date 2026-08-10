Rays Outright Veteran Pitcher To Maintain Organizational Depth

The Tampa Bay Rays did a lot of shuffling with their roster, both the 40- and 26-man groups, with how active they were ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With four trades being completed, moves had to be made to clear space for the incoming players: starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, right-handed reliever Tyler Wells, catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks and outfielder Jack Suwinski.

Only one player on the Major League roster, catcher Hunter Feduccia, was on the move, so corresponding transactions had to take place. One of the players who found themselves off the roster was veteran relief pitcher Steven Wilson.

Acquired in an offseason trade from the Chicago White Sox, he has yet to throw a pitch for the Rays at the Major League level this season. Early in spring training, he reported some back discomfort and was eventually diagnosed with lumbar disc inflammation and has been on the injured list since.

Steven Wilson remaining with Rays after being DFA'd

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Wilson (24) poses for a photo during media day at Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 30-day rehab window nearing an end, as he began it on July 10, Tampa Bay decided to activate him from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment. It was a risk, given how many teams around baseball need relief help, but one the team was willing to take.

While there seemed to be other candidates who could have been designated for assignment as well, things ended up working in the Rays’ favor. Wilson went unclaimed and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham.

Now, should the need arise for an arm at the Big League level, Tampa Bay can turn to a pitcher they had high hopes for coming into the season. Had he not suffered the back injury in spring training, he would have been a part of the Major League bullpen on Opening Day.

Having someone with Wilson’s experience as part of the organizational depth is a nice luxury for the Rays. He was excellent with the White Sox in 2025, making 59 appearances and throwing 55.1 innings with a 3.42 ERA and 1.2 bWAR.

RHP Steven Wilson has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 9, 2026

Tampa Bay’s bullpen is a strength for the team right now. Bryan Baker has been lockdown at the backend, and Wells bolsters the bridge for manager Kevin Cash to get to his All-Star closer at the end of games.

Garrett Cleavinger, Cam Booser and Kevin Kelly have been excellent. Casey Legumina is succeeding in an ever-changing role as a middle reliever and opener. Steven Matz is starting to string together some good outings, and the team has Manuel Rodriguez nearing a return.

There may not be a spot on the Big League roster right now for Wilson, but the organization can rest a little easier knowing that if an injury occurs, they have a clear-cut option to turn to as a replacement at Triple-A Durham.