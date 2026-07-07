Rays Provide Disheartening Update on Edwin Uceta’s Rehab

The Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff has been a strength for the team this season, but has yet to be at full strength.

Unfortunately, that isn’t going to happen at any point in 2026. Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot is sidelined for the season with an issue with his hip. The team still hasn’t had Manuel Rodriguez or Steven Wilson available out of the bullpen, dealing with long-term injuries.

On a positive note, at least the bullpen arms haven’t been ruled out for the season. They are expected to come back at some point and provide the team with a boost in the relief staff, which has been stretched thin.

However, one of the other relievers who has been battling an injury, Edwin Uceta, may not be as fortunate. Dealing with a shoulder issue, an update provided by manager Kevin Cash is far from promising.

Edwin Uceta suffers setback in shoulder rehab

Sep 17, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta (63) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, Uceta is set to see a doctor to get another opinion on his shoulder. It is fair to assume that another setback has been suffered by the talented righty in his rehab.

"Rehab has not gone as well as we would have hoped," Cash said, via Bass.

This is an incredibly disappointing development. When he first suffered an injury during spring training, ahead of the World Baseball Classic, Uceta was thought to be dealing with a minor ailment, and he was expected to be ready for Opening Day.

The injury proved to be much more serious, as Uceta wasn’t ready for Opening Day. And now, his 2026 season sounds like it could be in jeopardy with the latest update provided by the Rays’ manager.

#Rays reliever Edwin Uceta will see a doctor to get another opinion. "Rehab has not gone as well as we would have hoped," Kevin Cash said. No word yet on when that appointment is, but clearly this is another setback for one of the Rays top bullpen arms. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) July 6, 2026

Uceta has provided some incredible production for Tampa Bay over the last two seasons. In 2024, he had a 1.51 across 41.2 innings, his first with the franchise. In 2025, he started slowly but finished with a bang.

He was a workhorse, throwing 76 innings and recording 103 strikeouts in 70 appearances. Uceta won 10 games and had 21 holds, producing in whatever role Cash asked of him.

Without him in the mix, and with Griffin Jax now in the starting rotation, the late-game plans to replace Pete Fairbanks never came to fruition. The Rays have also moved Ian Seymour from the bullpen to the starting rotation out of necessity.

The bullpen was already a need for Tampa Bay and is more so now with Uceta’s return to the team looking to be in doubt.