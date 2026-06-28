Rays Sign Former First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays, forever looking to improve their team on the margins anyway possible, have made a shrewd addition to their organizational depth chart.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X, the team has agreed to a minor league deal with versatile infielder Nick Madrigal. A first-round pick of the Chicago White Sox, No. 4 overall, in the 2018 MLB Draft brings plenty of MLB experience to the organization.

He will report to Triple-A Durham, but it would not be a surprise to see him up with the Big League team at some point this season. The Rays have not received much production from their middle infield and should be willing to give anyone a chance who shows some productivity or gets hot at the plate.

With the Triple-A Durham team performing at a surprisingly low level this season, it could also be seen as a wake-up call to players within the organization that the front office is willing to make moves to improve the overall depth at every level of the franchise.

Nick Madrigal is great depth signing for Rays

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Nick Madrigal (17) doubles in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Madrigal found some success with the Los Angeles Angels already in 2026. He played in 15 games, receiving 52 plate appearances. A .273/.385/.295 slash line was produced with a 97 OPS+ and Rbat+ of 112.

It has been a while since he got anywhere close to that level of production in the Big Leagues. The OPS+ and Rbat+ are both his highest marks since 2021, when he was with the White Sox. He had career highs with a 111 OPS+ and 124 Rbat+, which followed a strong debut in 2020 when he had a 107 and 117, respectively.

Madrigal was productive with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2026 as well. He produced a .275/.353/.366 slash line in 38 games and 168 plate appearances with two home runs, five doubles, one triple and 23 RBI.

However, he was designated for assignment on June 22, 2026. After he cleared waivers, he elected free agency and has now landed with Tampa Bay.

#Rays sign veteran INF Nick Madrigal to minor-league deal. Has big-league time with #WhiteSox, #Cubs, #Angels at 2B and 3B. Provides depth at AAA @DurhamBulls — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 28, 2026

When taking into account that Madrigal missed the entire 2025 season because of a fractured left shoulder during spring training with the New York Mets that required surgery, his production this season is all the more impressive.

If he performs near the same level he did with the Angels at Durham, he will put himself in position to be the first player called up should the need for an infielder arise.

Madrigal fits into the style of play that Tampa Bay deploys at the Major League level. He is a high-contact player who works the count well, drawing 25 walks this year compared to only 11 strikeouts.

A versatile defender, he has logged innings at shortstop, second base and third base, providing a potentially useful bench piece.