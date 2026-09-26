Rays Unsurprisingly Expected to Lose Key Pitcher in Free Agency This Winter

After clinching the American League East this week against the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays are preparing for October baseball.

As one of the biggest surprises of the year, it has been the Rays who have not only won the AL East, but also hold the best record in the entire league. With the final three games of the season here, Tampa Bay will be trying to get everyone to the finish line healthy, but avoid getting too rusty.

The Rays are going to have some time off as they await their opponent for the ALDS. That can sometimes either help or hurt a team, but Tampa Bay will be well-rested. Furthermore, it will allow them to set up their starting rotation exactly how they want it.

This is a group that has been a major strength of the team, and while Shane McClanahan won’t be out there for the ALDS, their key trade deadline acquisition will be.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently predicted where some of the top pitchers would sign this offseason. For the Rays, their big trade deadline acquisition, Freddy Peralta, was predicted to sign with the San Diego Padres.

Peralta Leaving Wouldn’t Be a Surprise

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Rays are playing great and have secured the best record in the AL, they are still a team that likely isn’t going to spend much until their new stadium is built and revenue increases.

When they acquired Peralta on an expiring deal, it was expected that he would just be a rental, and it would be shocking if that doesn’t end up being the case.

While Peralta’s value was at a major low when the Rays traded for him, that has since increased quite a bit. The right-hander has been able to completely turn his season around with Tampa Bay and will be seen as one of the best free agent pitchers this winter.

With the Rays, he has totaled a 4-2 record, 3.60 ERA, and has been really pitching well of late. As Tampa Bay prepares for October and the ALDS, Peralta will be starting in a playoff game for them this fall.

For the Padres, they are a team that is red hot right now, but does have some concerns in their rotation. Adding a pitcher like Peralta would be a big help and fill an area of need for one of the more talented teams in the National League.