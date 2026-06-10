Strong Farm System Will Be Key for Rays at MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing to try to bounce back from a bad stretch, but they are still a real threat in the American League.

For most of the season, the Rays have been the team to beat in the AL. Based on their expectations, that is a bit of a surprise. Tampa Bay was not expected to be a contender this year, especially when looking at all of the talent in their division.

The AL East sent three teams to the playoffs last year, and the Toronto Blue Jays nearly won the World Series. Coming into this year, the thought would be that the division would be able to replicate that, and the Rays weren’t one of the teams that were figured to be in that mix.

However, with one of the best records in baseball, Tampa Bay is clearly here to stay. Furthermore, while the team is winning a lot of games, they do have flaws. The Rays have shown a willingness in the past to be aggressive when they have a chance to compete, and this feels like one of those opportunities.

Farm System Depth Will Be Key at Trade Deadline

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

With the expectation that the team will be aggressive, that will result in Tampa Bay having to move some of their prospects. This is an area that the team really focused on improving this winter, and that should give them some flexibility.

The Rays decided to trade Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz for a haul of prospects, and that should give them plenty of ammo to get talent. When looking at some of the areas that the team might need, they should be seeking some help in the starting rotation and the lineup.

While the rotation has been good overall, they do have some holes that will need to be filled. The team recently moved Steven Matz to the bullpen, and Ryan Pepiot is out for the year. Adding a pitcher like Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta would really be a game-changer and a significant addition.

Furthermore, getting another front-line starter would be a massive boost for a potential playoff rotation, so too would be adding an impact bat. Tampa Bay has been able to scratch and claw runs outs, but this is a batting order that can look very short at times. Adding at least one more proven slugger could help them immensely in that department. Overall, the depth of their farm system is going to be a great strength for the team this summer.