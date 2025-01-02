Red Sox Should Have Eyes On $74 Million Star As Alex Bregman Backup
The biggest question swirling around the Boston Red Sox right now is whether they will be able to sign two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.
Bregman clearly is the biggest prize remaining in free agency right now and with each passing day there is even more chatter about the possibility of him coming to Boston. There's no way to know right now if he will sign with Boston but there are other teams at least rumored to be in the mix for him including the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays.
Boston should pull out the full-court press and bring Bregman to town. He can play second base and would be a clear upgrade for the Red Sox in the middle of the order. While this is the case, the club does have other options.
If Bregman signs elsewhere, Boston should immediately pivot to St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado to fill the team's need from the right side of the plate.
Boston has been tied to Arenado this offseason as well, but things have gone quiet on that end in recent weeks. It seems like Bregman's sweepstakes is holding up the market. Arenado even shut down a trade to the Houston Astros earlier in the offseason.
A trade for Arenado would lead to other big questions for the Red Sox position-wise, but that would be something to figure out at a different time. The Red Sox need a big right-handed bat and Arenado is under contract for three more years and is owed roughly $74 million.
Boston can afford that. The Red Sox need to continue going big this offseason and Arenado could be that guy if Bregman doesn't sign with the team.
