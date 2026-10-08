2 Red Sox Prospects Who Could Be Huge for Boston in 2027

The Boston Red Sox may not have the elite farm system that they did a few seasons ago, but there's still some significant talent down in the minors that could have an impact on the 2027 season.

A few years ago, the Red Sox's farm system was looked at as one of the best in the game. It looks a lot different now, thanks in large part to some of the top prospects making the jump to the big leagues, like Roman Anthony and Payton Tolle. Also, the Red Sox have utilized the farm system to swing a handful of trades over the last few seasons, including for Adley Rutschman and Willson Contreras, among others.

Again, there are still guys who can help down in the minors, though. Here are two minor leaguers who specifically could play a big impact on the 2027 season.

Franklin Arias — Infielder

Red Sox No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias talks with WooSox acting manager Iggy Suarez before Arias' first AAA game at Polar Park on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arias is the best prospect in the Red Sox's farm system and he's close to the big leagues. In 2026, he played in 42 games in Triple-A and slashed .331/.388/.506 with an .894 OPS, six home runs, 39 RBIs and 11 doubles. In general, Arias clubbed 25 home runs and drove in 91 runs in 117 games played across Double-A and Triple-A.

Arias is the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's ahead of guys like Leo De Vries (Athletics), Josue De Paula (Los Angeles Dodgers) and Kade Anderson (Seattle Mariners), among many others. De Paula and Anderson have both already made their big league debuts. Soon enough, Arias' time will come and it will be a shock if it isn't early in the 2027 season. Arias is just 20 years old, but he has the potential to help this club out for a long time.

Kristian Campbell — Infielder/Outfielder

Kristian Campbell runs onto the field ahead of Triple-A Worcester's game on March 27, 2026 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Campbell technically graduated from prospect status, he's still just 24 years old and spent the entire 2026 season down in Triple-A. Campbell has played in just 67 big league games and he won't turn 25 years old until June. Clearly, he's still a prospect. Boston fans shouldn't forget about this guy. In 2026, he got his playing time in the outfield in Worcester, but he can play all over the place. With Worcester, he slashed .256/.383/.380 with a .763 OPS, eight home runs, 51 RBIs, 22 doubles and 46 runs scored in 109 games played.

His fit on the Red Sox's roster isn't perfect right now. But who knows what the offseason will bring with trades and free agency? Boston gave Campbell a $60 million deal for a reason. The Red Sox clearly see a bright future for him and he won't be in Triple-A forever.