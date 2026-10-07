4 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Red Sox Perfectly

With the offseason now here, the biggest talking points around the Boston Red Sox right now are about how they can improve this offseason and take a step towards contention in 2027.

For the Red Sox, it's clear that the biggest need this offseason is finding a way to add some more power to the lineup. The most likely way to do so would be through the designated hitter spot. In 2026, the DH spot mainly cycled through outfielders on the roster. But if a move were to be made — like moving Jarren Duran — then it would be fairly easy for the Red Sox to get someone into the lineup through the DH spot. Outside of power, the Red Sox could arguably use another lefty reliever and potentially a backup catcher, if Boston doesn't want to stick with Connor Wong in that role heading into 2026.

Expensive options, like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki, have already gotten plenty of speculation. But what about cheaper options? Here are a few that would fit Boston well.

Eugenio Suarez — DH/Infielder

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suarez was someone connected to the Red Sox last offseason, but they went in a different direction. At the time, Suarez's defense was talked about as the biggest deterrent. If he were to come in as a DH, defense wouldn't matter. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2026 season with a mutual option for the 2027 campaign. Mutual options are rarely ever picked up. In 2026, Suarez blasted 26 home runs in 125 games. In 2025, he hit 49 long balls with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners. In 2024, he hit 30 homers. If the Red Sox want power and don't want to spend a lot, Suarez would be a fit.

JoJo Romero — Relief Pitcher

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero is 30 years old and will head to free agency for the first time this offseason. The lefty had a 3.36 ERA in 55 appearances in 2026 with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2025, he had a 2.07 ERA in 65 outings with St. Louis. He may not be a big-name hurler, but he'd help the Boston bullpen.

Austin Hedges — Catcher

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) runs to first base after a hit during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hedges made around $4 million in 2026 with the Guardians and slashed .247/.325/.377 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 78 games played. Hedges is a 12-year big league veteran with plenty of experience under his belt. There's an argument that Wong is a better offensive option, but still, someone to consider.

Ryan Yarbrough — Relief Pitcher

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yarbrough is someone the Red Sox saw in 2026. He made 38 appearances with the New York Yankees and had a 3.69 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, he has a 4.18 career ERA. In 2026, he made just $2.5 million in 2026. He's a veteran with legit AL East success.