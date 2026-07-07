Why Red Sox’s Patient Trade Deadline Approach is the Right Move

The Boston Red Sox are starting to heat up and the timing couldn't be better for them.

Boston will kick off a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night with Payton Tolle on the mound against lefty Noah Schultz. Boston enters the series riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels. Now, the Red Sox are just eight games under .500 at 40-48 after falling as low as 14 games below .500 last week. The tide is turning and with the trade deadline approaching, the timing couldn't be better because Boston isn't guaranteed to sell in August.

In fact, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe went on MLB Now and said that he expects Boston to wait all the way until the deadline itself in early August to make that call, rather than making moves now.

"I think they're going to be waiting to make decisions until after the All-Star break, probably right up until the trade deadline to figure out if they should be in that buy or sell category," Speier said. "But the decision is complicated by the fact you pointed out Sonny Gray, he's the one pure rental of the group. All of the rest of them have some sort of element of team control, or expected team control, in those top trade candidates."

What will the Red Sox do at the Trade Deadline?@alexspeier shares insight into the decision as Boston continues to trend in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/UZpiDF28c1 — MLB Now (@MLBNow) July 6, 2026

The Red Sox Have The Right Strategy

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The reason why this is an important talking point is that there was speculation before Boston's hot streak about how they could be among the game's biggest sellers and specifically drive the bullpen market, with options like Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock and more.

Because the American League is so bad this season and the fact that there are three Wild Card teams in both leagues, there are few bubble teams that have already committed to buying or selling. For example, the Baltimore Orioles have said that they are going to add and the San Francisco Giants are looking to sell.

But, again, most of the clubs on the bubble haven't committed publicly yet. Which is what led to speculation about Boston and how if it started selling pieces early, it could help its return. It sounds like that is not going to happen, though. And that is the right call.

Even with all of the injuries piling up, this is a club that can get back into the playoff race. Right now, the Red Sox are just four games out of a Wild Card spot 74 games left to go. That's doable. Especially if guys like Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer can return at some point.

The fact that the front office hasn't committed to one side is a good thing. Especially with baseball up in the air beyond the 2026 season, there's no reason to give up on a campaign with just under one month to go until the trade deadline. Hopefully, the Red Sox continue to stack wins and put this conversation to bed.