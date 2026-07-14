Ceddanne Rafaela's Rafael Devers Comment Brings Back Rough Red Sox Memories

Sometimes, all it takes is the mention of a name to stir bad memories with the Boston Red Sox fan base.

No matter how you think it's turned out so far or will moving forward, Red Sox fans can all agree that the Rafael Devers saga was a less-than-fun part of last season. Before he was ultimately dealt to the San Francisco Giants on June 15, Devers and the organization got into something of a war of words, all stemming from them moving him off his third-base position without proper warning, then his refusal to move to first base when Triston Casas got injured.

On Monday, one former Red Sox teammate provided a reminder that not everyone in the building was against Devers by any means. Whether that reminder is a positive or negative depends entirely on opinion.

Ceddanne Rafaela loved playing with Devers

Apr 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) and designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) celebrate after the Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a clip shared to X by Rob Bradford of WEEI/Audacy, Rafaela was asked during his All-Star Game media availability who his favorite former teammate was. He gave a very brief answer.

"Devers," Rafaela told Bradford and the other media members gathered at his station. "Yes, always."

Question: ‘Who is your favorite former teammate?’

Answer: pic.twitter.com/a95IlfXukB — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 13, 2026

At the time Rafaela arrived in the majors, at the end of the 2023 season, the Red Sox were still hoping Devers would emerge as a leader in the clubhouse. That was a role Devers never desired or took to, but he at least seemed to have a positive effect on Rafaela.

When the Red Sox visited the Giants only a week after the controversial trade last year, it was somewhat newsworthy at the time that Rafaela was the Red Sox player who spent the most time catching up with Devers on the field before games. Rafaela also declined comment on the deal at the time.

Does Rafaela still loving Devers mean he hates his team for trading the latter away? Almost certainly not. But there were Boston fans who loved Devers just as much as Rafaela did, and the trade will always stick out to them -- especially because they way they perceived things, the front office botched the situation.