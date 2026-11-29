The Boston Red Sox moved on from a veteran flamethrower this offseason in Zack Kelly.

Kelly spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox and bounced between the big leagues and the minors. In 2026, he made just 17 appearances in the majors, although he was solid. Kelly logged a 3.31 ERA and a 14-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 1/3 innings pitched. It was a bit surprising that Kelly didn't get a bigger opportunity in Boston, but the Red Sox had the best bullpen in baseball in 2026. So, clearly the Red Sox got it right.

Boston designated Kelly for assignment to open up a roster spot and he cleared waivers. Now, he's out there for the taking in free agency and MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that a market is developing to the point that McAdam questioned whether Boston properly valued Kelly.

"The amount of interest shown in free agent reliever Zack Kelly suggests that maybe the Red Sox didn’t properly value him while he was here," McAdam wrote.

Boston Will Be Just Fine

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly #76 pitches against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly is someone who was talked about as a trade candidate this past summer, but Boston never made a move. While there may be interest out there in him right now in free agency, that doesn't mean that Boston moving on was the wrong call. He's out of options heading into the 2027 season and the majority of the best bullpen in baseball from the 2026 season is still together. Kelly wouldn't have been guaranteed a spot in it because Boston's bullpen is that good on paper.

It would've been great if the Red Sox could've found a trade partner rather than losing him for nothing, but he's a 31-year-old reliever coming off a season in which he pitched in just 17 big league games. While on paper he's talented, there wasn't a market at the time, which is why the Red Sox DFA'd him. It's not shocking that he does have a market now because free agency is a frenzy right now and guys are signing left and right. With Kelly out there for the taking, it wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see a team sign Kelly to a minor league deal with a Spring Training invitation. Either that or a very cheap big league deal.

That's likely why his market is growing right now. Boston's bullpen is going to be just fine without Kelly. Rather than having to give Boston anything, a team is going to eventually land a hurler with legit big league experience on a cheap deal. With the price of pitching high across the league, of course teams would want a player like that.

Boston's bullpen is good enough that it doesn't really matter that Kelly is gone. Boston will be just fine.