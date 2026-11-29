Time is running out. There are just a few days to go until December arrives. With December coming, unfortunately that also means a lockout is also extremely likely as well across Major League Baseball.

Over the last few weeks, we've seen a flurry of moves made across Major League Baseball, including the Boston Red Sox landing Jake Bauers on a four-year deal. Outside of the Bauers deal, Boston hasn't done anything seismic. The Red Sox's other notable move was the addition of backup catcher Nick Fortes in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. If the Red Sox are going to make another move, the path to take would be adding a right-handed pitcher due to the fact that both Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo are gone.

MLB.com's Ian Browne made a suggestion that Boston absolutely should consider: two-time All-Star Clay Holmes.

"Holmes made nine starts for both the Mets (2.39 ERA) and Cubs (4.25 ERA). After suffering a fractured right fibula on May 15 when he was struck by a comebacker against the Yankees, Holmes proved to be healthy when he returned. His experiences in New York (Yankees and Mets) could set Holmes up well for a stint with the Red Sox," Browne said.

The Red Sox Should Make A Splash

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes (25) delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holmes is someone who absolutely should have Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office in general's attention. Over the last few years, the Red Sox have specifically targeted tall hurlers. Holmes is listed at 6'5'' and 245 pounds.

The 33-year-old was stretched out as a starter for the first time fully in 2025 and he finished with at least two wins above replacement over the last two years.

In 2026, Holmes made 18 starts with the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs and logged a 3.29 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched. In 2025, he had a 3.53 ERA in 33 appearances for the Mets in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

Right now, Spotrac has Holmes' projected market value set at just over $27 million over two years. In comparison, Gray got a $55 million deal over two years from the Minnesota Twins. Arguably, the difference between Holmes and Gray isn't very big at this point. Plus, Holmes is 33 years old vs. Gray, who is 37 years old.

If the Red Sox are looking for a righty — which they should be due to the lefty-heavy rotation — Holmes is someone who wouldn't break the bank, on paper, and who would give the club a clear boost. There are few hurlers who would make more sense for Boston at this point.