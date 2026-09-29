Ex-Red Sox Hurler Makes Yankees Roster To Fuel Rivalry Further

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have both released their official rosters ahead of Tuesday night's Game 1 action between these two rivals in the American League wild-card round.

When the Red Sox face off against the Yankees, there's a real chance that Boston fans will see an old friend, but now in a new role. There was a point when John Schreiber was one of the most trusted arms in the Boston bullpen. He spent three seasons with the Red Sox from 2021 through the 2023 season and pitched in 111 total games and logged a 2.90 ERA in a Boston uniform.

Boston traded Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals before the 2024 season. This season, he was placed on waivers in August when Kansas City was fully out of the race. The Yankees claimed him and now he's on New York's playoff roster.

Our 26 for the Wild Card Series.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/EXB2z7gSUr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2026

John Schreiber Will Face His Old Team

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees pitcher John Schreiber (56) celebrates after defeating the Minnesota Twins and clinch a playoff spot at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York shockingly included only 10 pitchers on its wild-card roster, which puts even more of a spotlight on Schreiber's inclusion. He made 11 appearances with the Yankees down the stretch and pitched to a 1.64 ERA. With the Yankees having so few pitchers on their playoff roster, Boston will certainly see Schreiber at some point in the series.

Boston saw the righty twice earlier in the season when he was still pitching for the Royals. He pitched back-to-back days on May 18 and May 19 and didn't allow a run in two innings of work. Boston did get two base hits off Schreiber, though.

Schreiber is the latest in a long list of players to play for both the Red Sox and the Yankees, along with guys like Roger Clemens, Johnny Damon, Babe Ruth, Jacoby Ellsbury, Kevin Youkilis and many others. On the other hand, the Red Sox have Aroldis Chapman, Sonny Gray and Greg Weissert. Plus, of course, Garrett Whitlock began his professional career in the Yankees' system before being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

For the second straight year, the two biggest rivals in Major League Baseball are facing off at Yankee Stadium in a three-game wild-card series with a trip to the American League Division Series on the line. Whoever wins the series will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. Regardless of who wins, there will be guys who have played for both the Red Sox and the Yankees in the second round.