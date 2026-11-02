Great News for Garrett Whitlock, Boston Red Sox

With free agency approaching, the Boston Red Sox had two clear decisions to make. Sonny Gray had a $30 million mutual option and Garrett Whitlock had an $8.25 million club option to think about.

Both seemed obvious. Mutual options almost never get picked up and Whitlock certainly is worth the $8.25 million option, to say the least. Gray's decision came early last week. It took a few days, but the Red Sox got it right with Whitlock's decision as well. Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com reported the news on Sunday.

"The Red Sox are exercising Garrett Whitlock’s 2027 club option, I’m told," Parker wrote on X.

Garrett Whitlock Is Sticking Around

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock (22) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no doubt that this is the right call for the Red Sox. Whitlock is among the best set-up guys in baseball. In 2026, Whitlock pitched in 54 games and logged a 1.72 ERA and a 59-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 52 1/3 innings pitched. Whitlock signed a four-year, $18.75 million deal with Boston, including two club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The deal has been a gift that has continued to give. Whitlock has a 2.93 ERA in six big league seasons and has been a major success story for Boston.

Option decisions began to be announced shortly after the World Series wrapped up between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. It took a few days for the Whitlock news to drop, which did have the attention of some in the Red Sox's fanbase. But there is nothing to worry about. All option decisions had to be made within five days of the World Series. That deadline is Monday afternoon. So, the Red Sox had plenty of time.

So, Whitlock is sticking around — to the shock of no one — and Gray is a free agent. The first decisions have been made and Boston has already swung two trades as well. Starting on Monday, free agents will have a chance to sign with big league clubs across the league. Things are heating up around the league and the transactions are going to start coming quickly. A potential lockout is looming in December. That's less than one month away. Between now and then, expect to see movement across the league because once a lockout begins, there's no way to know when it will come to a close.

The quiet period is about to end. Decisions have been made and there's more to come soon.