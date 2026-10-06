If Red Sox Want to Return to World Series, This Has to Change

If you're a fan of the Boston Red Sox, it's likely been a tough few weeks. Injuries piled up down the stretch and then the Red Sox were knocked out of the wild-card round by Boston's bitter rival in the New York Yankees.

Still, don't lose hope. This club is very close to really contending in the American League. If the Red Sox didn't suffer as many significant injuries as they did in 2026, they arguably would've had a shot at the top spot in the American League. But luck wasn't on Boston's side. You can't predict injuries, but if the Red Sox can find a way to keep their guys relatively healthy in 2027, making the playoffs should be the expectation, not just a hope. Boston has the talent to simply get in. But if the Red Sox want to make a run back to the World Series for the first time since 2018, they need more power.

In 2026, Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu led the way for Boston from a power perspective. Contreras had 27 long balls and Abreu hit 24 home runs himself. Jarren Duran was the only other member of the organization who hit at least 20 homers. Now, of course, it can be assumed that there will be more power in the lineup in 2027 if Roman Anthony, Curtis Mead, Trevor Story and Adley Rutschman can stay healthy. Plus, Franklin Arias has the upside to bring some pop to the order, although he hasn't touched a big league field just yet.

The Red Sox Need Power

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But the Red Sox need more and the designated hitter spot is an area that easily could be leveraged for an addition. Right now, the DH spot would likely be occupied by an outfielder if all four are healthy at the same time (Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela). But this is a strategy that didn't really work out to begin the 2026 season.

If the Red Sox were to move on from an outfielder, with Duran seemingly the most likely trade chip, then you could easily slot someone in. Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are the two most prominent bats heading to free agency. Both would fit, although they would be expensive.

Ivan Herrera of the St. Louis Cardinals would be a right-handed bat who would fit the Red Sox's needs in the trade market. Boston needs power. Without making a legit addition, it will be more of the same for the Red Sox. Again, having a healthy Anthony, Mead, Story and Rutschman would obviously help. But it's tough to bet on good health.