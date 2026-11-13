Red Sox Rivals Would Be 'Stunned' If All-Star Plays for Boston Again

It sounds like changes are coming to the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

Rumors and reports have been growing about the possibility of the Red Sox cutting ties with speedy outfielder Jarren Duran. He has been talked about as a trade candidate for years at this point, but this offseason has felt different. One anonymous National League evaluator told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that Duran is "very available" at this moment. Bob Nightengale of USA Today even took it a step further and said that rival teams will be "stunned" if Duran is still in Boston in 2027.

"Rival teams say they would be stunned if the Boston Red Sox don’t trade Jarren Duran this winter after hitting a career-low .207 with a .266 on-base percentage and .361 slugging percentage. If they move Duran, it could put them in line for free-agent outfielder Randy Arozarena," Nightengale wrote.

What Would Boston's Roster Look Like Without Jarren Duran?

Aug 25, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran (16) tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam in the 11th inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Red Sox were to move on from Duran, barring another move, the starting outfield on Opening Day would very likely look feature Roman Anthony in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center field and Wilyer Abreu in right field. In this scenario, Eli White would be in line to be the fourth outfielder. If not White, someone like Jahmai Jones would be an option. Another name to watch would be Kristian Campbell.

In this scenario, the Red Sox actually wouldn't have a clear everyday option at designated hitter. One route Boston could take would be to have Franklin Arias on the Opening Day roster at either middle infield spot with either Trevor Story or Curtis Mead in the lineup as a DH. Or, if the Red Sox make a splash this offseason in free agency or the trade market, they could simply plug whichever big bat they get into the spot.

Nightengale pointed to Randy Arozarena. Arguably, the price tag to bring him likely will be higher than Boston should give up for an imperfect roster fit. Boston has been connected to a handful of big-name shortstops this offseason so far, including Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and CJ Abrams of the Washington Nationals. If the Red Sox were to get a deal done for either, then Story or Mead could shift to designated hitter, depending on who Boston lands. De La Cruz would obviously slot in at shortstop and likely would cost a deal starting with Arias. If he were added, then either Mead or Story would be at second base and the other could be the DH.

With Duran seemingly out the door, that gives Boston more roster flexibility. Now, it's just about actually getting a deal done and hopefully a worthwhile return.