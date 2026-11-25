Whether or not the Boston Red Sox land Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte themselves, they need to keep a close eye on the sweepstakes, to say the least.

Things are heating up across the league with a likely lockout looming and set to begin in December. Movement around the league has intensified over the last few days, including a handful of nine-figure deals being handed out in free agency. With free agency heating up, so too have the trade rumors around Marte. Boston is a team that has been linked to him throughout the offseason — as well as last year.

It's no secret that the Diamondbacks' second baseman is out there for the taking and USA Today's Bob Nightengale mentioned two different American League East teams as potential options in the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The D-backs need one or two more starters and another reliever — with Alex Vesia still on their radar — but first need to clear payroll by moving former All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte," Nightengale wrote. "They would love to trade him before the lockout, and if the Blue Jays or Tampa Bay Rays get serious, he’s as good as gone, providing, of course, he’ll waive his no-trade clause."

Boston Needs To Watch The Ketel Marte Sweepstakes

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If either the Blue Jays or the Rays landed Marte, that would certainly be bad news for Boston. The Rays just went all the way to the World Series.

If all of a sudden they landed a three-time All-Star who is widely viewed as the best second baseman in baseball, that would make Tampa Bay significantly more difficult to deal with. One of the Rays' biggest weaknesses is a lack of power. Marte is coming off a somewhat down year, and yet he hit 22 homers in 141 games played.

The same idea holds true when it comes to the Blue Jays. Toronto made it to the World Series in 2025 and then took a step backward in 2026. A lack of power in the middle of the lineup played a big role in this fact. Toronto already has struck and agreed to terms on a deal with Japanese ace Kaima Taira. The rotation dealt with injuries all season. Taira should help from that perspective. If Toronto could also get Marte, it would be very bad news for Boston.

On paper, the Red Sox should be considered the top team in the American League East right now. If Marte were to join either the Rays or the Blue Jays, that could skew things.