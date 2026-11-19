The Boston Red Sox have been the most active team in baseball so far this season with just under two weeks to go until a likely lockout will shut things down across Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox have signed Jake Bauers and acquired backup catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays. Beyond the two additions, the Red Sox have cut ties with players like Connor Wong, Nate Eaton and Raymond Burgos, among others. Plus, Sonny Gray agreed to terms on a two-year deal to leave the organization and sign with the Minnesota Twins. There has been plenty of movement this offseason already, to say the least, for Boston. More could come very soon as well.

For example, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam noted that Masataka Yoshida is "not long for the Red Sox roster" with Bauers in town. Unfortunately for Yoshida, there just doesn't seem to be any path to playing time in Boston right now with the outfield crowded, as well as the designated hitter spot.

"With Bauers in tow, Masataka Yoshida also seems like he’s not long for the Red Sox roster," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "His trade value would increase if there is a salary floor in the next collective bargaining agreement as teams might be willing to take on a useful-yet-overpaid player to hit a league-mandated quota if new rules are in place in 2027. Yoshida is owed $18 million next year."

Masataka Yoshida's Time With Boston Could Be Running Out

Aug 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of this, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe also threw cold water on the idea of Yoshida staying on the 310 to Left podcast.

"It feels like given the crowd of the 40-man roster and the desire to upgrade, it feels like it’s likelier than not that Yoshida is not back with the Red Sox," Speier wrote.

So, three of the most prominent insiders for the Red Sox have all said similar things and as a result, all of the signs are pointing towards Yoshida likely not sticking around in Boston heading into 2027.

Boston signed Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2023 season with the hopes that he was going to develop into a key cog at the top of the order for years to come. As a rookie, Yoshida played in 140 games and slashed .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs. Since then, it's been all downhill for Yoshida. He played in 108 games in 2024, 55 games in 2025 and 87 games in 2026. Injuries, inconsistent playing time and an ever-changing role with the organization led to a lack of playing time.

There's no denying the fact that Yoshida can hit for contact. But can he stay on the field? With little defensive upside, he likely needs a designated hitter spot. That won't come in Boston in 2027, barring a few injuries.

In just under two weeks a lockout likely will begin. The Red Sox have already shown that they aren't afraid to get moves done beforehand. With that being said, Yoshida appears to be the most likely player on the chopping block. So, don't be surprised if a move gets done before December.