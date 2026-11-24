The Boston Red Sox haven't had an explosive offseason so far, by any means, but it has been a strong one for the organization.

Boston signed former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers and acquired backup catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays. The two moves plugged two holes for the organization. Boston didn't enter the offseason needing to go out and blow up the roster with some sort of mega addition, like what the New York Mets did with Tarik Skubal. When it comes to Boston, arguably it's going to be interesting to see who the club cuts ties with from here on out, rather than additions. It would be a surprise to see another big splashy addition. When it comes to subtractions, 2023 Red Sox World Series champion Jake Peavy made the case for Boston to move on from Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas this offseason.

"When they trade [Jarren Duran] and [Masataka Yoshida], the lineup starts to shake out, probably [Triston Casas] — this team just needs to be stirred," Peavy said. " ... They've got to. It's time. Duran's going to end up on his feet and go off for somebody. I really believe that. But Yoshida just doesn't have a spot. Triston Casas, I've loved him, he's going to be a very good major leaguer once he gets healthy. Just no spot left in Boston."

"When they trade [Jarren] Duran, [Masataka] Yoshida, the lineup starts to shake out, probably [Triston] Casas - this team just needs to be stirred."



"You said, 'when they trade' those guys - you're of the mind that they're going to do that?"



"They've got to. It's time."



Jake… pic.twitter.com/yXmcmHIgeR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2026

What Should Boston Do?

Aug 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) looks on from the dugout rail during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three, the most obvious and likely player to be on the move this offseason certainly is Duran. A handful of teams have been linked to Duran in the trade market, including the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When it comes to Yoshida, he has been talked about as a candidate who could be on the move, but unlike Duran, there really haven't been teams linked to him. Yoshida is scheduled to make over $18 million in 2026. If the Red Sox are going to move on from him and offload that deal, it will be in a salary dump. Last offseason, the Red Sox dealt Jordan Hicks away to the Chicago White Sox and had to include David Sandlin in the deal to get rid of his contract. If Yoshida is going to be moved, this is likely the same path the club will have to take.

Casas is an intriguing player to watch. He missed the entire 2026 season and played in just 29 games in 2025. In 2024, he played in just 63 games. There's no denying Casas' talent. But can he stay healthy? That unfortunately hasn't been the case. But he's cheap and has two seasons of team control left. Right now, he doesn't have a pathway to playing time at first base or as the designated hitter, but he could be an intriguing minor league option for Boston. If the Red Sox were to trade him right now, the club would certainly not get much back in return.

Of the three options, arguably Casas is the one Boston should try to keep, at least to begin the season. If Casas could look like his old self in Triple-A to kick off the 2027 season, maybe Boston could get more for him during the campaign. He's cheap enough to keep on the payroll as well. When it comes to Duran and Yoshida, at this point it would make a lot of sense to cut ties and move on.