Red Sox Playoff Impact: How Boston Compares to Yankees, Rays

If the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season were to end today, the Boston Red Sox would be in the playoffs for the second straight year with the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot.

Last year, Boston finished the season with an 89-73 record and faced off against the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, Boston got knocked out. Right now, the Yankees have the top Wild Card spot again and these two rivals are heading towards another potential Wild Card showdown.

The Tampa Bay Rays (83-57) sit atop the American League East standings with the Yankees (80-60) and the Red Sox (76-65) chasing them.

Boston has just 21 games left this season to try and close the gap. Let's take an in-depth look at the race.

AL East Standings

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Games Back Tampa Bay Rays 83-57 - New York Yankees 80-60 3.0 Boston Red Sox 76-65 7.5

AL Wild Card Standings

Aug 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail view of a New York Yankees baseball hat and a glove during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Games Back New York Yankees 80-60 +10.0 Boston Red Sox 76-65 +5.5 Cleveland Guardians 70-70 - Texas Rangers 70-71 0.5 Toronto Blue Jays 70-71 0.5

For the Red Sox, it would be quite tough to move up in the standings with the clock ticking on the regular season. The Red Sox lost three out of four games over the weekend against the Yankees and have lost the season series. So, while the Red Sox are 4 1/2 games back of New York, the Yankees would finish ahead if the two rivals finished the season with the same record. So, the Red Sox need to not only catch the Yankees, but move past them by a game in order to actually get ahead in the standings.

What about the American League East crown? Well, also very unlikely. A 7 1/2-game deficit would be extremely difficult to overcome with just 21 games to go. Boston would need to get red-hot again and both the Rays and the Yankees would have to get ice-cold at the same time.

The AL East race could still have an impact on Boston, though. If the Yankees, who are three games behind the Rays, move past Tampa Bay in the standings, then that's who the Red Sox would face in the playoffs if they finished the season with the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot.

So, to sum up, right now the most likely endgame for the Red Sox is finishing with the No. 2 Wild Card spot and facing New York in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. If the Yankees move past the Rays and Boston finishes with the No. 2 Wild Card spot, the Red Sox would face Tampa Bay in the playoffs instead of the Yankees in the Wild Card round.

Boston transformed its season in late June and has been elite ever since. The Red Sox can take down anyone, as long as they are close to healthy by the time the playoffs get here. That is the most important thing.