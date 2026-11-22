The Boston Red Sox have done a good job this offseason adding to the organization, both with big moves and even small-scale additions.

The biggest addition of the offseason so far for Boston has been the signing of former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers. A small-scale move that should go a long way for the organization was the addition of veteran backstop Nick Fortes. From here on out, Boston shouldn't necessarily close the door on additions in either direction. If there is a big move that makes the club better and the price is right, the Red Sox shouldn't simply shut down any idea. There are plenty of players who would make sense as small-scale additions with upside, like former New York Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz, who was non-tendered by the organization.

Cruz made 61 appearances in 2026 and logged a 3.13 ERA and a 67-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 54 2/3 innings pitched. The righty's season was cut short as he suffered a partial tear of the UCL.

The Red Sox Should Sign Fernando Cruz

Aug 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) pitches during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this is the case, Cruz didn't undergo surgery and was throwing in New York's "stay-ready" camp in the playoffs. Plus, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman shared that he's expecting to pitch in 2027, as shared by MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“He’s currently rehabbing and, I think, feeling good and expecting to pitch in 2027,” Cashman said.

Cruz has pitched in 251 total games in this big league career so far, dating back to 2022. He joined the Yankees ahead of the 2025 season and logged a 3.56 ERA in 49 appearances. Beforehand, Cruz recorded an ERA above 4.00 in both 2023 and 2024 with the Cincinnati Reds. He improved in New York and the Red Sox should invest in him right now as well.

Coming off the injury and being non-tendered, Cruz certainly won't cost much this offseason. He made $1.45 million in 2026. To bring Cruz to town, it likely wouldn't cost more than that. Maybe even a minor league deal could get it done.

If the price is right, Cruz has the talent and track record of success in the American League East to give him a shot in Boston. His elbow is a question mark. But the Red Sox have gotten a close look at him in New York over the last two years and should roll the dice on him right now after the Yankees cut ties.