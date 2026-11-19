The Boston Red Sox went out and swung a trade within the American League East on Wednesday to land veteran catcher Nick Fortes from the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's not often that you see trades within the American League East, but both of the Red Sox's top backstops (Adley Rutschman and Nick Fortes) came to the organization that way. The Red Sox weren't the only team interested in Fortes as well. In fact, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Boston actually beat out one of its biggest rivals in order to bring Fortes to town.

"The Baltimore Orioles were among the clubs pursuing catcher Nick Fortes before the Boston Red Sox acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday for 17-year-old reliever Angel Roa," Rosenthal wrote.

The Red Sox Beat Out The Orioles

Oct 22, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) during press conference workout session before the 2026 World Series. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This certainly is interesting.

The Red Sox landed their star backstop from the Orioles in the first place as they landed Rutschman in a surprise blockbuster swap this past summer ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Now, the Orioles are looking to boost the spot and Boston beat them out for the six-year big league veteran.

Boston won the bidding war and didn't even have to give up a piece that will negatively impact the club in the majors in 2027. Angel Roa is a 17-year-old pitching prospect with eight games of professional experience under his belt. In 2026, he logged a 3.22 ERA in the Dominican Summer League. He's too young to really know what he can be. Maybe one day he'll turn out to be a star and we'll all look back on this deal unfavorably. Maybe he'll never set foot on a big league mound. The best way to describe Roa right now is as a lottery ticket.

On the other hand, Fortes is a six-year big league veteran who immediately slots in as Boston's backup catcher behind Rutschman. The Red Sox cut ties with Connor Wong on Wednesday. Fortes is an intriguing pickup for the Red Sox. He has four straight seasons under his belt in which he played in 97 or more games. That's important because Rutschman hasn't played in over 100 games in a season since 2024. If injuries pop up, Fortes will be a perfectly capable replacement option. Plus, he has two more seasons of team control left.

The Red Sox made a good move bringing Fortes to town — and beat out a rival in the process. That makes the move even better.